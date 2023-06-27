HCMC gains France’s experience for its wholesale markets’ expansion

The HCMC high-ranking delegation led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen who is on a business trip to France visited Rungis Market, the largest wholesale market for fresh produce in the world on June 26 (local time).

Attending the trip was Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and Chief of the HCMC Party Committee’s Office Nguyen Manh Cuong and leaders of departments of the city.

The International market of Rungis, with an area of 234 hectares on the outskirts of Paris, is the largest wholesale food market in the world. With more than 1,200 businesses and 15,000 employees working there every day, the market daily feeds 12 million people in the Paris region and adjacent areas, generating revenues of US$10 billion a year. The Rungis brand is owned by Semmaris, the company that manages Rungis International Market.

At the meeting with Mr. Betrand Ambroise, director of international affairs at Semmaris, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen informed that HCMC has currently three wholesale markets, including Binh Dien, Hoc Mon, and Thu Duc located at the gateways, connecting the major production areas of the southern region of Vietnam.

The city is focusing on planning and developing a system of large-scale service areas structured into the following sectors of shopping, food, and entertainment; upgrading and expanding the three wholesale markets into modern facilities.

Mr. Nen affirmed that HCMC needs to learn about and study the operation model of Rungis International Market to organize the activities for the wholesale markets of the southern metropolis to meet the growing consumption demand of people in the city.

Semmaris, the company manages Rungis International Market, currently has cooperation activities with Binh Dien wholesale market which is planned to be expanded in the second phase.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hoped the organization and operational experience of Rungis International Market will be an opportunity for HCMC to apply for its wholesale markets’ activities.