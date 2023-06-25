HCMC’s high-ranking delegation visits France

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City high-ranking officials led by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen arrived in Paris on June 24, beginning an official visit to the French Republic.

Attending the trip was Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and Chief of the HCMC Party Committee’s Office Nguyen Manh Cuong.

The visit is part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-France diplomatic relations (April 12, 1973 - 2023) and 10 years of strategic partnership.

It aims to further promote the relations between HCMC and Paris particularly, and cooperative activities between HCMC and France in general.

The HCMC delegation will take a survey on planning and development of the Seine River, and establish cooperation in promoting sustainable urban projects and attracting investment in developing the Sai Gon River embankment and its economic services.

The city’s officials will also learn about the operating model of Rungis Market, the largest wholesale market for fresh produce in the world; offer incense to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument and Ho Chi Minh Space at the Museum of Living History in Montreuil City; and pay a visit to the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) and Vietnamese experts, French Business Association and the Embassy of Vietnam in France.