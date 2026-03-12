Long Hai voters call for stronger infrastructure to develop marine tourism

A meeting between voters and candidates running for the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term was held in Long Hai Commune in the city this morning.

The event was also connected online with a meeting point in Con Dao Special Zone.

Nearly 400 voters from two localities belonging to Election Unit No. 5 for National Assembly deputies and Election Unit No. 13 for Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council deputies attended the meeting.

At the event, many voters expreesed expection for elected representatives to maintain close engagement with constituents, regularly listen to their opinions and promptly address legitimate concerns, particularly issues related to environmental protection, prolonged delayed planning projects and the implementation of social welfare policies.

Voters from Long Hai Commune also noted that the locality plays an important role in Ho Chi Minh City’s coastal urban development orientation. However, transportation connectivity remains limited, with frequent congestion on National Highway 51, affecting both residents’ travel and tourism activities.

They therefore called for faster progress on key transportation projects, especially Bai Ngang Road, the coastal road and public transport systems linking Long Hai with central Ho Chi Minh City.

Better transport connectivity would help fully realize the potential of marine tourism and promote sustainable local economic development.

In addition, many voters proposed that coastal tourism planning be reorganized in a more professional and modern direction while preserving local cultural identity. Dinh Co Festival, a spiritual and cultural highlight of Long Hai Commune, should receive greater investment and be organized more systematically to further promote the locality’s cultural and tourism values.

By Truc Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong