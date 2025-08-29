HCMC enhances public transport services ahead of National Day holiday

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center on August 28 announced a plan to enhance public passenger transport services during the upcoming four-day national holiday, from August 30 through September 2.

The plan to enhance public passenger transport activities aims to meet the anticipated surge in travel demand during the National Day celebrations.

According to forecasts, the number of passengers using public transportation is expected to rise significantly compared to the same period in 2024. Specifically, an estimated 3,200 passengers will travel to Can Gio each day, while over 3,000 passengers are projected to take public buses to Tan Son Nhat International Airport, which is anticipated to serve a total of 125,000 travelers during the holiday period.

Interprovincial bus stations are expected to handle approximately 65,330 passengers per day, marking a 9 percent increase compared to last year. Notably, on August 30 and September 2, the number of bus passengers may exceed 100,000 per day. Metro Line No. 1 is also anticipated to experience a sharp surge in ridership on the evening of National Day, as large crowds are expected to gather to watch the fireworks displays.

To accommodate the increased demand, Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) will increase its daily service from 230 to 251 trips on August 30 and 31 and to 264 trips on September 1 and 2. Operating hours will also be extended, running from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

As for bus services, 105 out of 107 routes will maintain regular operations. However, Routes No. 50 and 52 will be temporarily suspended from September 1 to 2.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center has instructed transport operators to prepare vehicles, personnel, and contingency plans, while also enhancing system-wide monitoring to ensure safety and convenience for passengers.

Residents can access detailed information via the website buyttphcm.com.vn, the MultiGo mobile application, or by calling the 1022 hotline, extension 9, for assistance.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh