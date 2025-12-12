HCMC strengthens campaign against IUU fishing

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee convened a two-day conference on December 11–12 to assess progress in combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing and advancing sustainable fisheries development.

Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by Vice Chairmen of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh and Bui Minh Thanh.

According to the report presented, in 2025 the city’s IUU Steering Committee streamlined the fishing fleet database, removing information on more than 1,100 vessels. Significantly, in November 2025, for the first time, no cases were recorded of fishing vessels losing connection with their vessel monitoring systems (VMS) that required legal action.

Delegates highlighted the importance of accelerating occupational transitions and supporting fishermen in installing VMS. Representatives from departments, agencies, localities, and maritime law enforcement forces proposed measures to strengthen coordination and reaffirmed their commitment to shared objectives. These included maintaining and enhancing efforts against IUU fishing, preparing thoroughly for the European Commission’s (EC) 5th inspection mission in March 2026, and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for fishermen while building a modern, responsible, and internationally compliant fisheries sector.

Participants at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

In his remarks, Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh commended the presentations for reflecting practical realities and offering actionable solutions. He emphasized the immediate priority of consolidating the IUU Steering Committee at the commune level, with party secretaries serving as heads, to mobilize the strength of the entire political system. The Standing Committee of the City Party Committee will issue directives assigning direct responsibility to party secretaries and chairmen of people’s committees in wards, communes, and special zones for results in combating IUU fishing.

Colonel Le Minh Tuyen, Deputy Head of the Economic Security Division under the HCMC Public Security Department outlines the difficulties in handling violations.(Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh also urged localities to establish rapid response teams to promptly address cases of vessels losing VMS signals, verify causes, and ensure complete documentation without omissions or delays. He stressed that violations must be handled with clear accountability, and any unit failing to act will bear direct responsibility. Localities were further encouraged to allocate resources for combating IUU fishing, with units requiring assistance instructed to submit written requests to the city.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee honored nine collectives and eleven individuals for their outstanding achievements in implementing IUU fishing initiatives in 2025.

The Coast Guard Region 3 (Vietnam Coast Guard Command) and Border Guard Squadron 18 (Border Guard Command) conducted a campaign to raise awareness among fishermen about preventing and combating IUU fishing.

Authorities inspect the vessel mornitor system on a fishing vessel operating in the southern waters.

Collectives and and individuals received Certificates of Merit at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan