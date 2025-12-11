FOSCO partners with international community in Ho Chi Minh City

On December 10, the Service Company to Foreign Missions (FOSCO) hosted its 2025 Client Meeting under the theme “Advancing Together—Sustainable Partnership.”

Mr. Pham Dut Diem, Acting Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs presents commemorative tokens of appreciation to customer representatives from consulates general in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

In attendance was Mr. Pham Dut Diem, Acting Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, along with representatives of consular missions, international organizations, foreign-invested enterprises, and the expatriate community living and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Nguyen Thi Huong Giang, FOSCO’s Chief Executive Officer, noted that after more than 46 years of development, the company has become a pioneering provider of a comprehensive service ecosystem for diplomatic missions and foreign organizations in Vietnam.

FOSCO currently serves more than 500 clients with a team of over 200 professionals, offering services ranging from office leasing and personnel provision to work permits, payroll, and insurance management, as well as operating internationally accredited preschool and primary school systems.

Mr. Timur Sadykov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking on behalf of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, Mr. Timur Sadykov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City and Head of the Consular Corps, commended FOSCO for its professionalism, consistency, and innovation that have underpinned the company’s delivery of key services to Russian diplomatic missions over many years.

The Russian Consul General also acknowledged FOSCO’s community-oriented initiatives, such as “Diplomats Can Run” and “When Diplomatic Families Enter the Kitchen,” noting that these programs help strengthen bonds within the diplomatic community and foster a healthy, engaging environment for its members in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh