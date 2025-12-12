Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City needs workers for nearly 18,000 jobs

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, in coordination with the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, yesterday held a press conference to provide updates on the city's socio-economic issues.

Regarding the year-end labor market, Ms. Tran Le Thanh Truc, Head of the Employment and Labor Safety Division at the municipal Department of Internal Affairs, informed that the period leading up to the Lunar New Year sees a surge in hiring across multiple sectors.

Ms. Tran Le Thanh Truc, Head of the Employment and Labor Safety Division at the municipal Department of Internal Affairs, speaks at the press conference regarding the year-end labor market.

High demand is especially found in manufacturing such as textiles, footwear; services, trade, tourism and logistics, which include e-commerce, warehousing, delivery, security, restaurants, hotels and so on; as well as in IT, finance, business management and support services comprising accounting, auditing; along with numerous general and part-time labor positions.

The Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center estimates that roughly 18,000 jobs will need to be filled between now and the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Ms. Trinh Thi Thanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union delivers her remarks at the conference.

During the press conference, Ms. Trinh Thi Thanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, presented details of the city’s first Women’s Union Congress for the 2025–2030 term. The event will be held at Ho Chi Minh City Hall on the afternoon of December 20 and the morning of December 21, with 304 official delegates and 293 guest delegates expected to attend.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

year-end labor market press conference the city's socio-economic issues HCMC Employment Service Center

