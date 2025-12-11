Ho Chi Minh City pledges to facilitate U.S. investment

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh strongly affirmed the city’s commitment to supporting U.S. businesses to operate effectively in Vietnam.

As of December 11, the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham) hosted an event in Ho Chi Minh City celebrating 30 years of Vietnam–U.S. diplomatic relations (1995–2025) under the theme “Honouring Cooperation, Progress and Business Leadership.”

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh and U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper in discussion at the event.

Attendees included Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper, U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Melissa Brown, AmCham leaders and numerous business representatives and partners from both countries.

Delegates attend the event on the afternoon of December 11.

In his remarks at the event, AmCham Vietnam Chairman Mark Gillin highlighted the growth of bilateral trade, projected to reach US$150 billion this year, and Vietnam’s seventh global ranking in free trade agreements, offering strong advantages for foreign investors.

Mr. Mark Gillin, Chairman of AmCham Vietnam, speaks at the event.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh emphasized that Vietnam–U.S. relations have deepened significantly, especially since being upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023. Bilateral trade has grown approximately 300 times since 1995.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh delivers his remarks at the event.

The United States is now one of Vietnam’s top trade and investment partners, and in Ho Chi Minh City, it ranks among the top ten largest investors, particularly in technology, education, innovation and energy transition.

The city pledged to remove barriers and improve the investment environment, particularly in strategic sectors such as digital, green, circular and knowledge economies, Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh added.

U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Melissa Brown speaks at the event.

U.S. Consul General Melissa Brown praised American companies' long-term contributions to Vietnam, including fostering startups, sustainable supply chains, and high labour standards, creating broad economic and social benefits.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong