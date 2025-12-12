HCMC supports waste treatment, environmental protection activities

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed the implementation of incentives and support policies for waste treatment, landscape development and rural environmental protection in the city.

Accordingly, organizations and individuals involved in waste treatment, landscape development, or rural environmental protection across the city will be eligible for preferential policies.

A corner of the Tam Phuoc residential area in Long Dat Commune, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

Specifically, organizations and individuals carrying out livestock waste treatment under Article 10 of Decree 106/2024/ND-CP are eligible for support of up to 50 percent of the cost of livestock waste treatment products, to encourage their use of these products.

The maximum support is VND5 million (nearly US$190) per household farm, VND50 million (US$1,899) per small- to medium-sized farm, and VND100 million (US$3,798) per large-scale farm.

Organizations and individuals involved in landscape development will be eligible for financial support for scattered tree planting to increase green coverage, enhance the cityscape, and protect the environment under Article 23 of Decree 58/2024/ND-CP. The support averages VND15 million (about US$570) per hectare of planted trees.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City provides support for activities such as aquaculture waste treatment, crop by-product processing, and the promotion of rural environmental protection initiatives.

