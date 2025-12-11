HCMC halts relocation of industrial facilities from urban center

The chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee has endorsed a proposal by the Department of Planning and Architecture to discontinue further research, the development of a relocation roadmap for industrial facilities slated for removal from city center.

Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha has signed a document conveying the chairman’s directive regarding the development of a proposal to continue implementing the planned relocation of industrial facilities from the inner-city area. The initiative aims to ensure more efficient use of the vacated land, prioritizing the development of public infrastructure and social welfare projects.

According to the Department of Planning and Architecture, the agency was previously tasked with developing the project. However, following the recent administrative restructuring, Ho Chi Minh City has undergone fundamental changes in its scope, urban character, regional structure, and land use. These shifts inevitably affect the city’s developmental directions and priorities. Furthermore, since July 1, the implementation of a two-tier local government model has altered administrative boundaries, the scope of jurisdiction, and the composition of administrative units, impacting the range, content, and assessment of production facilities, social infrastructure, and technical infrastructure considered in the project. As a result, continuing the development of the previously planned project is no longer aligned with the current circumstances.

To ensure alignment with Ho Chi Minh City’s scope, urban characteristics, and the two-tier local government model, the Department of Planning and Architecture has proposed that the City People’s Committee discontinue further research and development of the project at this stage. The chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved the department’s recommendation.

Simultaneously, during the formulation and appraisal of Ho Chi Minh City’s 2021–2030 Plan with a vision toward 2050 and the City’s Master Plan up to 2040 with a vision to 2060, the chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has tasked relevant departments and agencies with reviewing and assessing land currently occupied by industrial facilities within the inner city that are slated for relocation. They are to propose appropriate urban planning functions for these sites, ensuring that the vacated land is used efficiently, with priority given to public infrastructure and social welfare projects, thereby supporting the sustainable urban development of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh