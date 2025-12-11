Specialized Court to be established in Ho Chi Minh City

The court will handle investment and business disputes between members of the International Financial Center and between members and non-members, as well as requests to recognize and enforce foreign court judgments and arbitral awards, except for cases involving public or state interests.
Judges, whether foreign or Vietnamese, must have at least ten years of experience in adjudicating or resolving investment- and business-related cases, possess strong English proficiency, be under 75 years old, and be in good health.
Foreign judges may also be qualified lawyers or experts with recognized professional standing.
Judges will be appointed by the President upon recommendation of the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, with five-year terms from the date of appointment.
English will be the primary language used at the court, with Vietnamese translations provided when necessary. Court decisions may be issued in English or in English with a Vietnamese translation.
The law also allows lawsuits, filings, notifications, payment of fees, submission of evidence, hearings and other procedures to be conducted electronically.