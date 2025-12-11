Specialized Court to be established in Ho Chi Minh City

The National Assembly this morning approved the Law on Specialized Courts in International Financial Centers, which provides for the establishment of a specialized court in Ho Chi Minh City.

The court will handle investment and business disputes between members of the International Financial Center and between members and non-members, as well as requests to recognize and enforce foreign court judgments and arbitral awards, except for cases involving public or state interests.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court presents the report explaining, revising and finalizing the draft Law on Specialized Courts in International Financial Centers. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Judges, whether foreign or Vietnamese, must have at least ten years of experience in adjudicating or resolving investment- and business-related cases, possess strong English proficiency, be under 75 years old, and be in good health.

Foreign judges may also be qualified lawyers or experts with recognized professional standing.

Judges will be appointed by the President upon recommendation of the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, with five-year terms from the date of appointment.

English will be the primary language used at the court, with Vietnamese translations provided when necessary. Court decisions may be issued in English or in English with a Vietnamese translation.

The law also allows lawsuits, filings, notifications, payment of fees, submission of evidence, hearings and other procedures to be conducted electronically.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong