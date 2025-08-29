Ho Chi Minh City opens Hoc Mon Bus Station, eyes Metro Line 2 connectivity

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center under the Department of Construction of the city officially launched Hoc Mon Bus Station in Xuan Thoi Son Commune on August 28.

Hoc Mon Bus Station in Xuan Thoi Son Commune

The large-scale facility has a total area of over 10,340 square meters and a total investment of nearly VND70 billion (US$2.65 million). Construction began in December 2023 and was completed in under two years.

The bus station is expected to address the shortage of bus stops in the city's northwest area and play a key role in future connections to Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh–Tham Luong) in the near future.

In its initial phase, the station serves Route No. 24 (Mien Dong Bus Station–Hoc Mon), operating 27 vehicles with 276 trips per day at intervals of 5 to 12 minutes. In the near future, new routes will be added, including Route 70-1 (Cu Chi – Tay Ninh), Route 70-2 (Cu Chi – An Nhon Tay), and a direct bus line connecting Tan Son Nhat Airport to Hoc Mon Market. Once fully operational, the station will accommodate more than 60 buses, with around 62 vehicles in daily service.

The station features a modern, integrated design that includes internal roads, parking areas, passenger shelters, pick-up and drop-off zones, an operations office, ticketing counters, restrooms, and a canteen, as well as water supply and drainage systems, electricity, fire safety infrastructure, telecommunications, green spaces, and landscaped surroundings.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Construction, Bui Hoa An, emphasized that the terminal is not merely a bus station but a vital link in the city’s urban transport infrastructure. It is expected to enhance the capacity of the public transit system and improve accessibility for residents in the city’s northwestern gateway.

Mr. Bui Hoa An also noted that once Metro Line 2 is extended to Cu Chi, the Hoc Mon Bus Station will serve as a key transit hub, contributing to the development of a public transport network. This is expected to ease traffic congestion, reduce costs, and help curb environmental pollution.

City leaders acknowledged the efforts of the construction units and called on the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center to ensure the station is operated systematically and professionally, meeting the growing travel demands of residents.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh