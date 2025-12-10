Adoption of 54 resolutions sets HCMC’s development trajectory

The first and most consequential cluster centers on development planning and resource allocation. Delegates approved the 2026 socioeconomic development plan, the 2026 public-investment plan, the city’s 2026 borrowing and debt-repayment plan, and the 2026–2030 socioeconomic development framework. Together, these documents serve as the structural backbone for the city’s governance in the coming year, ensuring coherence between annual plans and medium-term strategic objectives.
A second major cluster focuses on healthcare and social protection. Key resolutions include new lending mechanisms for low-income households and policy-priority groups; regulated support allowances for community health collaborators; and a set of tailored policies to strengthen grassroots health facilities.
The council also approved adjustments to monthly social-assistance and social-pension payments. Additional resolutions authorize expanded health-insurance subsidies for leprosy patients under the care of Ben San Hospital, orphans, and other disadvantaged groups, as well as updated spending norms for healthcare and population-related activities. Collectively, these measures seek to reinforce capacity gaps in primary healthcare, widen access to essential medical services, and protect vulnerable populations.
Parallel to these efforts, the council advanced resolutions on education, social welfare, and support for marginalized communities—further reflecting the city’s human-centered policy orientation. A resolution on study-cost support for ethnic-minority pupils, university students, and graduate researchers expands educational opportunities for disadvantaged groups. Another authorizes additional contributions for selected groups enrolled in voluntary social insurance, encouraging wider participation in the long-term social-security system. A separate resolution on preferential support for people with meritorious service to the revolution and their families reaffirms the city’s long-standing commitment to “paying tribute to those who rendered service.”
Taken together, these three policy clusters demonstrate HCMC’s preparation for a year of recovery and breakthrough in 2026, with a deliberate balance between economic momentum and social equity.
During the session, delegates donated nearly VND430 million to support communities affected by recent storms and floods.