Adoption of 54 resolutions sets HCMC’s development trajectory

At its sixth session, the HCMC People’s Council (10th tenure) adopted 54 resolutions, underscoring three major policy pillars the city is advancing in parallel: economic development, healthcare, and social welfare.

Delegates vote to approve draft resolutions during the session.

The first and most consequential cluster centers on development planning and resource allocation. Delegates approved the 2026 socioeconomic development plan, the 2026 public-investment plan, the city’s 2026 borrowing and debt-repayment plan, and the 2026–2030 socioeconomic development framework. Together, these documents serve as the structural backbone for the city’s governance in the coming year, ensuring coherence between annual plans and medium-term strategic objectives.

The adoption of 54 draft resolutions provides a solid foundation for HCMC to accelerate its development in 2026.

A second major cluster focuses on healthcare and social protection. Key resolutions include new lending mechanisms for low-income households and policy-priority groups; regulated support allowances for community health collaborators; and a set of tailored policies to strengthen grassroots health facilities.

The council also approved adjustments to monthly social-assistance and social-pension payments. Additional resolutions authorize expanded health-insurance subsidies for leprosy patients under the care of Ben San Hospital, orphans, and other disadvantaged groups, as well as updated spending norms for healthcare and population-related activities. Collectively, these measures seek to reinforce capacity gaps in primary healthcare, widen access to essential medical services, and protect vulnerable populations.

Delegates attend the afternoon session on December 10.

Parallel to these efforts, the council advanced resolutions on education, social welfare, and support for marginalized communities—further reflecting the city’s human-centered policy orientation. A resolution on study-cost support for ethnic-minority pupils, university students, and graduate researchers expands educational opportunities for disadvantaged groups. Another authorizes additional contributions for selected groups enrolled in voluntary social insurance, encouraging wider participation in the long-term social-security system. A separate resolution on preferential support for people with meritorious service to the revolution and their families reaffirms the city’s long-standing commitment to “paying tribute to those who rendered service.”

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh presents a donation in support of residents affected by storms and floods to the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC.

Taken together, these three policy clusters demonstrate HCMC’s preparation for a year of recovery and breakthrough in 2026, with a deliberate balance between economic momentum and social equity.

During the session, delegates donated nearly VND430 million to support communities affected by recent storms and floods.

By Cam Nuong, Ngo Binh, Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan