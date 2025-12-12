HCMC Ring Road 3 project faces delays, urgent material tracking ordered

Several packages of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project are behind schedule, prompting Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong to inspect key sites.

On the afternoon of December 11, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, together with representatives of relevant departments and agencies conducted on-site inspection at several construction sites of the Ring Road 3 project in western Ho Chi Minh City, including Kenh Thay Thuoc Bridge in Binh Loi Commune, TL10 Interchange in Tan Vinh Loc Commune and National Highway 22 roundabout in Hoc Mon Commune.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong inspects the construction site of the Ring Road 3 project through Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

After the inspection, the delegation had a working session with the project owner, contractors and construction units at the Hoc Mon Commune People’s Committee.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong inspects the progress of multiple packages of the Ring Road 3 project. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

At the working session, Deputy Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City Le Ngoc Hung reported that the Ring Road 3 section through Ho Chi Minh City was approved by the National Assembly under Resolution 57/2022/QH15, with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport (HCDOT) serving as the investor for two component projects.

Component 1 of the project spans 47.3 kilometers, including 14.7 kilometers through former Thu Duc and 32.6 kilometers through former Cu Chi, Hoc Mon and Binh Chanh, designed as a four-lane expressway with an investment of over VND22,400 billion (US$850 million). Meanwhile, its Component 2 covers 410 hectares for land clearance with nearly VND19,000 billion (US$721 million).

Planned milestones include the technical opening of the 14.7- kilometer viaduct in Thu Duc and 22 kilometers of base road in the western section on December 19, 2025; technical opening of the 32.6- kilometer long western expressway on April 30, 2026; completion of Component 1 on June 30, 2026.

Many construction packages are behind schedule due to material shortages. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Currently, ten main packages have achieved 68.1 percent of total work, equivalent to VND11,200 billion (US$425 million) in contract value. The Thu Duc viaduct has reached 85 percent, ahead of schedule for technical opening on December 19.

Many construction packages are currently behind schedule. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Regarding construction materials, the project requires 5.6 million cubic meters of fill sand, of which 72 percent has been mobilized; 2.5 million cubic meters of crushed stone is needed, but only 47 percent is available, leaving a shortfall of 1.3 million cubic meters.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong ordered maximized manpower and machinery, accelerated construction and technical opening of the western segment by February 10, 2026, including key bridges.

Project owners and contractors must track workforce, equipment and stone requirements for 2025–2026 to ensure uninterrupted progress.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong