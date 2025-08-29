All passengers on Metro Line No. 1, connecting Ben Thanh Market and Suoi Tien Theme Park, will enjoy free rides on September 2.

HCMC offers free Metro Line 1 rides to mark 80th National Day. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 28, Ms. Van Thi Huu Tam, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1), announced that to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025), all passengers on Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) will be granted free rides on September 2.

Passengers can scan their chip-based citizen ID cards or use the “Independence” QR code on the HCMC Metro HURC app to pass through the fare gates. The free ride program applies only on September 2, and no refunds will be issued for passengers who purchase tickets as usual.

Additionally, the company has updated and diversified metro ticket purchasing options. Passengers can now choose from eight methods, including purchasing tickets at automated ticket vending machines, paying with Mastercard, Visa, or Napas cards, using mobile banking apps to scan at gates, buying tickets at counters or kiosks, or paying through e-wallets or the HCMC Metro HURC app. Notably, starting on August 29, 2025, a system of 44 automated paper ticket kiosks will be operational at all stations.

Notably, starting August 29, the MoMo app will integrate a Metro mini-app, enabling passengers to purchase single-ride, daily, and monthly tickets, as well as link monthly passes with their citizen ID cards for seamless travel, all conveniently via their smartphones.

To promote cashless payments, starting September 15, Metro Line 1 will pilot the suspension of QR paper ticket sales at four stations: Saigon Opera House, Ba Son, Van Thanh, and Phuoc Long.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh