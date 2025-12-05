HCMC develops new support mechanisms for social housing projects

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has released details of a draft resolution outlining support mechanisms for implementing social housing investment and construction projects across the city.

According to the department, Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong previously had their own resolutions on support mechanisms for social housing projects, with differing levels and types of support.

The social housing project in An Lac Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

To ensure unified State management after the administrative merger, the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction to lead the development of a unified regulation to replace the resolutions issued by the provinces and cities prior to the merger.

Accordingly, the draft resolution consists of two main components.

As for support for technical infrastructure, the city will subsidize 50 percent of investment costs for technical infrastructure works within social housing project boundaries to ensure synchronized infrastructure development. These include traffic works, public lighting, telecommunications, water supply, drainage, wastewater treatment and solid waste treatment systems. The support amount will not exceed VND10 billion (US$378,167) per project.

For Con Dao Special Zone, the subsidy will be 80 percent of technical infrastructure investment costs, but still capped at VND10 billion (US$378,167) per project.

Regarding support for fees and administrative charges, the city will cover all fees and charges incurred during investment and construction procedures, including appraisal of 1/500 detailed planning dossiers, environmental permitting, feasibility study appraisal, and issuance of construction permits.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong