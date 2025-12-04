Ho Chi Minh City and South Africa expand cooperation potential

Ho Chi Minh City and South Africa are exploring new opportunities to strengthen their multifaceted partnership, especially in trade, investment, and green development.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh received South African Ambassador to Vietnam Vuyiswa Tulelo on December 3. Expressing delight at the growing Vietnam–South Africa relationship, which was upgraded to a Strategic Partnership in November 2025, Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh highlighted that South Africa has become Vietnam’s largest trade and export partner in Africa.

For Ho Chi Minh City specifically, South Africa remains one of its key economic partners, currently investing in 13 projects across the city. Bilateral trade between HCMC and South Africa in 2025 is estimated to reach US$150 million.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City wishes to further enhance cooperation with South African localities. In trade and investment, the city aims to boost two-way exchanges in South Africa’s strong sectors such as agricultural products, processed foods, machinery, pharmaceuticals, logistics, industrial chemicals, metals, and minerals. The city also encourages South African enterprises to participate in trade fairs and exhibitions in HCMC and vice versa leveraging the city’s role as a gateway to the ASEAN market.

In renewable energy and green transition, HCMC hopes to learn from South Africa’s experience, attract technology transfer, and collaborate on pilot green energy projects in its new industrial and export processing zones.

In manufacturing and supply chains, the city seeks cooperation in component production, electronics, pharmaceuticals, new materials, and global supply chain integration.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh gifts South African Ambassador to Vietnam Vuyiswa Tulelo

In logistics, seaports, and maritime development, both sides see strong potential for collaboration. South Africa has major ports such as Durban, Cape Town, and Port Elizabeth, while HCMC operates the Cai Mep–Thi Vai complex and the Saigon Port system under its logistics–port development strategy. Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh proposed cooperation in port management, green logistics, digital logistics, and the study of a direct maritime route connecting Vietnam and South Africa.

Ambassador Tulelo commended the dynamism of the newly restructured Ho Chi Minh City, noting that its administrative adjustments have expanded development potential. She agreed with Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh’s proposals and affirmed that the South African Embassy in Vietnam will act as a bridge to bring South African businesses to Vietnam, particularly to HCMC, to explore investment and business opportunities.

Beyond economic collaboration, Ambassador Tulelo also expressed the wish to promote stronger people-to-people exchanges, enhancing mutual understanding and further strengthening the enduring partnership between the two nations.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan