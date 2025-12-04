HCMC speeds up investment, focuses on 2026 projects

The city has ordered all agencies to speed up 2025 public investment disbursement while reserving capital for projects that will carry over into 2026.

From seaport infrastructure fee revenues, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee proposes that the City People’s Council prioritize funds for reinvestment in port-connecting infrastructure.

Yesterday afternoon, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed Official Dispatch No. 4339/UBND-TH, conveying the instructions of the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee on public investment disbursement.

Accordingly, the Chairman requested all departments, project management boards, investors, and people’s committees of wards, communes, and special zones to focus on accelerating the disbursement of public investment capital in 2025. Units that have already achieved a disbursement rate of over 80 percent must continue striving to complete the full-year plan, while prioritizing the allocation of capital to projects that will be carried over into 2026.

For units with low disbursement rates, the city requires strengthened on-site inspections, timely removal of obstacles, and a review and reallocation of capital from delayed projects to those with better disbursement capacity. The HCMC People’s Committee also emphasized tighter financial discipline, public disclosure of slow-moving projects, and the preparation of a 2026 public investment plan consistent with the newly rearranged administrative structure, in order to avoid idle capital caused by slow legal adjustments.

The city assigned the Department of Finance to monitor and urge implementation, consolidate reports, and propose matters beyond its authority for the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee to review and decide.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan