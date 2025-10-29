3 social housing projects in HCMC receive VND280 billion in preferential loans

As part of the Government’s Resolution 33/NQ-CP, three social housing projects in Ho Chi Minh City have been disbursed a total of more than VND280 billion (US$10.63 million) in low-interest credit.

According to the State Bank of Vietnam’s branch in the region No.2, as of the end of October 2025, 12 projects in Ho Chi Minh City have been approved under the credit program for social housing, worker housing, and the renovation or reconstruction of old apartment buildings in line with the Government’s resolution 33/NQ-CP.

To date, three of these projects have received disbursements from the preferential loan package, with cumulative disbursement reaching VND280.86 billion and outstanding loans totaling VND260.94 billion.

The social housing, worker housing, and old apartment renovation loan program under Resolution 33/NQ-CP is a preferential credit initiative whose total scale has been expanded from VND120 trillion to VND145 trillion, with participation from nine commercial banks. The funds are sourced from public deposits, while the preferential interest rates are balanced by the banks’ own financial resources.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan