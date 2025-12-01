HCMC pledges support for Singaporean firms’ expansion

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, received a courtesy visit from Mr. Zhou Quan Wei, CEO of Wilmar CLV (Singapore), and members of the delegation during their working trip to the city on the afternoon of December 1.

An overview of the meeting

At the meeting, Mr. Zhou Quan Wei expressed his appreciation to HCMC leaders for taking the time to welcome the delegation and commended the city’s dynamic and competitive business environment.

According to Mr. Zhou Quan Wei, Wilmar plans to invest an additional US$53 million in Vietnam in 2026, including $46 million in HCMC. He said the group hopes to receive support from city authorities in resolving bottlenecks related to investment approval procedures. Mr. Zhou Quan Wei affirmed that Wilmar will continue to accompany HCMC in programs to enhance food security, improve product quality, promote green transition, and support social initiatives.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung extended sincere thanks for Wilmar’s contributions to recent disaster relief efforts in Northern and Central Vietnam, with total donations reaching $600,000 (approximately VND15 billion). He congratulated Wilmar on its achievements in business development and brand building in Vietnam in general and in HCMC in particular, noting that many of the group’s popular consumer brands, such as Neptune and Simply cooking oil and Nam Duong soy sauce, have become familiar to households across the city.

He affirmed that HCMC will continue to strongly support and provide practical assistance to Singaporean enterprises, including Wilmar, as they expand their investment in the city.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan