SGGP Newspaper presents Vietnam map to Gia Lai Province

A delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper visited provincial leaders and representatives of departments and agencies in Gia Lai Province on December 1, presenting them with maps of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units.

SGGP Newspaper delegation presents maps to provincial leaders and departments in Gia Lai (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also presented gifts, scholarships, and warm clothing to students across the province.

At the handover ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong, stated that following the National Assembly’s adoption of a resolution on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units effective in 2025, SGGP Newspaper signed a cooperation agreement with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Vietnam Department of Surveying, Mapping, and Geographic Information, along with the support of sponsors, to produce and distribute the 2025 Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam and the Communal-Level Administrative Map of Ho Chi Minh City to readers and 168 wards, communes, and special zones within the city.

The map printing and distribution initiative is a project launched by SGGP Newspaper with the aim of helping readers better visualize and understand the ongoing administrative reorganization across the country, including the merging of provincial units and the restructuring of commune-level jurisdictions in Ho Chi Minh City under Resolution 202/2025/QH15.

SGGP Newspaper has partnered with the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) to launch the program “Presenting the Nation’s Map—Honoring the Legacy of Our Homeland,” under the slogan “The Fatherland in Our Hearts—The Map in Our Hands,” with the aim of expanding map donations to leaders of 34 provinces and cities as well as readers nationwide. Gia Lai is the first locality selected by SGGP Newspaper to kick off the program.

On this occasion, SGGP Newspaper is presenting 26 large-format maps, each measuring 70x100 cm, wood-mounted with stainless-steel frames, to the provincial leadership, including the Provincial Party Committee, the People’s Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and various departments and agencies.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong, presents map to Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, Lam Hai Giang. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong, also outlined plans for two social welfare initiatives in Gia Lai, including the 'Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong' (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program and “Warm Clothes for Schoolchildren.”

On December 2, the delegation, together with sponsors, will deliver hundreds of gifts, scholarships, and warm clothing to students at Cat Tuong Secondary School in Xuan An Commune.

Earlier, on November 1, 2025, the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program had provided the “Green Library” and “School Sanitation Facilities” to My Cat Primary School in An Luong Commune, along with 31 scholarships and 456 warm jackets for disadvantaged students, with a total value of VND320 million (US$12,158).

According to Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, after more than two years of implementation, the program has mobilized over VND32 billion (US$1.2 million) and has been carried out at 33 schools across 19 provinces and cities. In addition, SGGP Newspaper continues to launch the “Warm Clothes for Schoolchildren” initiative to support the health and well-being of students in disadvantaged areas.

SGGP Newspaper delegation presents symbolic board outlining the newspaper’s charitable and social programs in Gia Lai. (Photo: SGGP)

During the welcoming ceremony, Mr. Lam Hai Giang, Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, acknowledged SGGP Newspaper’s steadfast support throughout the province’s development. He noted that over the years, the newspaper has promptly covered the activities of government bodies at all levels, fostering social consensus, while also publishing both commendatory and constructive critical pieces. These efforts, he emphasized, have contributed to government transparency and strengthened democratic practices in social life.

Expressing gratitude for the meaningful gift from SGGP Newspaper, Mr. Lam Hai Giang highlighted that the 2025 map of Vietnam holds particular significance, coming at a time when the province has just completed the reorganization of provincial and commune-level administrative units and phased out district-level governance to implement a two-tier local government model.

The Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee also praised SGGP Newspaper’s social and charitable activities, particularly its support for students in a region recently devastated by typhoon Kalmaegi and historic flooding. He noted that the newspaper’s gifts serve as a meaningful source of encouragement, helping students and residents overcome hardships and rebuild their lives more quickly.

SGGP Newspaper presents gifts, scholarships, and warm clothing to students in disaster-affected areas of Gia Lai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, SGGP Newspaper launches program to donate Vietnam Maps to 34 provinces and cities nationwide. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong, and Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, Lam Hai Giang (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Oai, Viet Nga—Translated by Kim Khanh