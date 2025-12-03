HCMC hosts ICF Global Summit 2025, showcasing smart city vision

Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) inaugurated the 2025 ICF Global Summit at the Binh Duong Exhibition and Convention Center on the morning of December 3, marking a landmark event for Southeast Asia.

HCMC leaders attend the opening ceremony.

Hosted by the HCMC People’s Committee in collaboration with the International Council for Smart Communities (ICF), the HCMC Department of Science and Technology, and Becamex Group, the summit gathers global experts, innovators, and investors to discuss the future of smart urban development.

The opening ceremony drew senior officials, including Mr. Nguyen Van Loi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Head of HCMC National Assembly Delegation; Mr. Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; and Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee. Leading figures from ICF, including co-founders Mr. John G. Jung and Mr. Robert Bell, also attended.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha delivers the opening speech.

In his keynote address, Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha highlighted the summit’s significance for Vietnam and HCMC’s ambitions as the nation’s economic and innovation hub. “This event aligns with HCMC’s new development trajectory, supporting its aspiration to become a global megacity and a regional financial center,” he said. Notably, this is the first time in its 23-year history that the ICF Summit has been held in Southeast Asia.

Binh Duong Ward hosts the ICF Global Summit 2025 opening.

The summit also celebrated Binh Duong Province’s decade-long journey in building a pioneering smart community. From repeated inclusion in SMART21 rankings to earning the World Smart Community title in 2023, Binh Duong exemplifies how strategic vision and sustained commitment can achieve global standards. Today, the province integrates closely into HCMC’s broader development space as the city enters a period of deep restructuring based on knowledge, technology, innovation, and sustainability.

Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology, speaks at the event.

ICF leadership addresses the audience.

Mr. Nguyen Hoan Vu, CEO of Becamex Group, speaks at the opening.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha emphasized that HCMC’s goals are fully aligned with ICF’s model of smart urban growth. “Our objective is to expand the smart community model across the city and nationwide, enabling more provinces to join SMART21, reach the Top 7, and ultimately earn the World Smart Community title,” he said. The city is committed to enhancing the quality of life, modernizing public services, developing digital infrastructure, and expanding the innovation ecosystem.

The summit provides a platform for international experts, scientists, investors, and smart city communities to exchange experiences and collaborate with HCMC in knowledge-based, technology-driven, and innovation-led urban development.

Delegates participate in the ceremony.

HCMC leaders pose for a commemorative photo with summit delegates.

Earlier, Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha received the ICF delegation, where Mr. John G. Jung expressed gratitude to HCMC’s leadership for hosting the summit and reaffirmed ICF’s confidence in the city’s strategic vision. “With its forward-looking approach, HCMC will continue to serve as a global hub for smart communities, attracting investment, talent, and innovative solutions to enhance residents’ quality of life,” Mr. John G. Jung said.

By Phuong Le – Translated by Thuy Doan