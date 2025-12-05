Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has signed a document conveying the directive of the city’s chairman approving Khang Dien House Trading and Investment JSC as the sponsor and contractor for the renovation of Le Loi Street.

HCMC begins Le Loi street revitalization on December 5. (Photo: SGGP)

The project began on December 5 and is scheduled for completion before December 30, 2025.

The Department of Construction will take the lead, working in coordination with the Saigon Ward People’s Committee, the Ben Thanh Ward People’s Committee, and Khang Dien Company to implement the renovation plan in accordance with the submitted proposal.

The People’s Committees of Saigon Ward and Ben Thanh Ward have been tasked with working alongside the Department of Construction, the Department of Planning and Architecture, the Department of Culture and Sports, and the project sponsor to gather consensus from organizations and individual property owners along Le Loi Street on the proposed façade design plan.

The Department of Culture and Sports will coordinate with relevant agencies to limit cultural and sporting events in the area to ensure favorable conditions for construction. Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Police have been instructed to mobilize relevant units to support the Saigon and Ben Thanh ward authorities and other departments in consulting residents, ensuring public security, and maintaining traffic safety throughout the construction period.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh