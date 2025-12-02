Ho Chi Minh City establishes its first Land Price Appraisal Council

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a decision to establish the city’s first Land Price Appraisal Council, which will take effect from January 1, 2026.

The site at Nha Rong Wharf, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

According to the decision, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh, will serve as Chairman of the Council, while the leader of the Department of Finance will serve as Vice Chairman. Additionally, leaders of various departments and agencies, along with chairpersons of the People’s Committees of 168 wards, communes, and special zone, will be members of the Land Price Appraisal Council.

The Appraisal Council for Land Price is tasked with appraising Ho Chi Minh City's first land price framework in accordance with the law and is authorized to use the seal of the city’s People’s Committee in its operations.

The Chairman of the Council will decide on the establishment of a supporting working group, if necessary. The funding for the Council’s activities and that of the working group, if formed, will be managed in accordance with existing regulations.

Earlier, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment sent an official dispatch to relevant departments and agencies seeking public feedback on the draft resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, which sets the city’s first land price framework to take effect from January 1, 2026.

This land price schedule will serve as a reference in specific cases, including calculating land use fees for resettlement sites for individuals compensated for residential land and for those allocated residential land in resettlement areas who do not qualify for residential land compensation, with land prices determined according to the schedule in effect at the time the compensation, support, and resettlement plan is approved.

It will also be used to calculate land use fees when the State recognizes the land use rights of households and individuals, or when households and individuals change the land use purpose; to determine annual land lease payments when the State leases land; to calculate land use tax; and to compute income tax from the transfer of land use rights for households and individuals.

It will also serve as a basis for calculating fees related to land management and use; fines for administrative violations in the field of land; compensation to the State for damages caused in land management and use; and land use fees or land lease payments when the State recognizes land use rights through land allocation with a one-time payment or land lease for the entire lease period for households and individuals.

It will also be used to determine the starting price for land use rights auctions when the State allocates or leases land for plots or land areas that have been equipped with technical infrastructure according to detailed construction plans; to calculate land use fees in cases where land is allocated to households and individuals without an auction; and to determine land use fees for the sale of state-owned housing to current tenants.

