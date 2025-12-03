HCMC prepares to commence, inaugurate large-scale projects

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee sent a submission, No. 923/TTr-UBND, listing groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies for major projects, celebrating the 14th National Party Congress.

On the afternoon of December 2, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee announced that the Committee has sent a submission, No. 923/TTr-UBND, to the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee regarding the list of groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies for major and significant projects celebrating the 14th National Congress of the Party.

According to the list, Group A projects include major infrastructure works, such as the Youth Cultural House in Saigon Ward, covering more than 14,300 square meters with a total investment of VND2,240 billion (US$85 million); the upgrade and expansion of Hoi Bai – Phuoc Tan Road (DT992), a section from National Highway 51 to the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, set to start on December 19, with a total investment of VND3,690 billion (US$140 million).

Ho Chi Minh City breaks ground and inaugurates multiple transportation infrastructure projects. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

HCMC also plans to commence the Ring Road 2 project, a section from Phu Huu Bridge to Vo Nguyen Giap Road, and a section from Vo Nguyen Giap Road to Pham Van Dong Road, covering over six kilometers, with a total investment exceeding VND5,200 billion (US$197 million).

Another major project is Phase 1 of the Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai Expressway, including Component 2 with a service road for local residents, over 19.6 kilometers in Ho Chi Minh City and more than 23.4 kilometers in Tay Ninh, along with 16 bridges and ten underpasses, with an investment of VND2,422 billion (US$91.2 million).

HCMC is also preparing for the technical opening of the 30.5- kilometer long section of Ring Road 3 within the city; the Nguyen Khoai Road and Bridge project, with a total investment exceeding VND3,700 billion (US$140 million); and the 11.68- kilometer long Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong), with an investment of over VND47,890 billion (US$1.8 billion).

Group B projects focus on healthcare and education. Notable projects include the second facility of 115 Emergency Center in Binh Chanh Commune, built on more than 1,900 square meters, with a total investment of over VND299 billion (US$11.3 million); Ho Chi Minh City Laboratory Calibration Center in Binh Chanh Commune, with an investment of VND450 billion (US$17 million); Phase 2 of Nhan Ai Hospital, upgraded with blocks for inpatient treatment, with an investment of VND349 billion (US$13.2 million); Nguyen Trai Hospital, investing more than VND160 billion (US$6 million) in surgical equipment; Children’s Hospital 1, constructing a new Tropical Disease Specialized Center, total investment over VND349 billion (US$13.2 million).

In the education sector, there is a project to upgrade, renovate and rebuild Tran Van Giau High School in Binh Loi Trung Ward, with a total investment of over VND78 billion (US$3 million).

Group C projects include Thanh Loc Park in An Phu Dong Ward, investment over VND62 billion (US$2.3 million) and Kenh Ngang No.1 Bridge in Binh Dong – Phu Dinh Ward, investment over VND85.9 billion (US$3.3 million).

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong