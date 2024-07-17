HCMC completes four social housing projects in period 2021 - 2024

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction reported that the city completed two social housing projects in the first six months of the year with a scale of 610 flats on a full- floor area of 50,831 square meters.

Ho Chi Minh City has completed four social housing projects in period 2021 - 2024.

The two projects mentioned above are the Nguyen Son Social Housing Project in Binh Chanh District with 242 flats and the accommodation area for workers in Thanh My Loi Ward, Thu Duc City with 368 completed apartments out of 1040.

From the beginning of 2021 to June 2024, Ho Chi Minh City completed four housing projects, comprising three social housing ones and one accommodation site for workers with a scale of 1,233 apartments on the full-floor areas of 112,385 square meters.

Besides, the city is implementing six social housing projects, comprising five social housing ones and one accommodation house for workers with the total number of apartments of 4,386.

According to the municipal Department of Construction, the construction and implementation of social housing projects in Ho Chi Minh City have faced difficulties and obstacles and the procedures for project construction have been complicated together with various issues.

Following the Social Housing Development Program in Ho Chi Minh City in the period of 2021 – 2030 and the project of the Government on building at least one million apartments for people with low income and workers in industrial zones in the period of 2021 – 2030. The city set a target to invest in around 69,700 to 93,000 apartments by 2030.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong