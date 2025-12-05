HCMC discusses solutions to improve two-tier local government operation

This morning, December 5, a scientific seminar titled “Operation of the Two-Tier Local Government Model – Current Situation in Ho Chi Minh City and Proposed Solutions” kicked off.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, in coordination with Vietnam National University – HCMC, organized this event.

The seminar aimed to objectively and comprehensively assess existing obstacles and challenges, and to propose solutions to further improve the performance, effectiveness, and efficiency of the two-tier local government model.

Overview of the seminar

Speaking at the seminar, Office Chief of the Delegation of National Assembly and Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Deputies, Vo Anh Tuan, said that since early July 2025, the municipal People’s Council has consistently coordinated with the HCMC People’s Committee to review and issue resolutions, creating a solid legal foundation to ensure smooth administrative operations from the city level to the grassroots.

In particular, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council has continuously organized survey and supervision delegations at commune-level authorities to promptly identify remaining shortcomings and recommend solutions to the competent authorities.

Numerous resolutions have been issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council to standardize regimes and policies, and to strongly promote decentralization and delegation of authority, enabling each agency and unit to carry out its functions and duties as effectively as possible.

However, there are still several bottlenecks during the operation of the two-tier local government model. Many tasks require further improvement to better meet the needs of residents and businesses and to fully leverage the city’s resources in a newly developing context.

The seminar received 30 submissions from lecturers at law training institutions and from experts directly engaged in lawmaking and legal research.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, the contributions and discussions at the seminar will form a set of informed recommendations aimed at improving regulatory frameworks, increasing administrative efficiency, developing public sector human resources, and advancing the autonomy of commune-level authorities within the two-tier governance model.

This will also serve as a source of information for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council deputies to support their discussions, questioning, and supervisory activities at upcoming council sessions.

By Thu Huong, Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong