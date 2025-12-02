HCMC celebrates 65th anniversary of Vietnam–Cuba diplomatic relations

A ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cuba (December 2, 1960 –2025) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 2.

Delegates join the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Attending and delivering remarks at the event, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that the anniversary not only marks a significant historical milestone, but also provides a meaningful occasion to honor the steadfast, exemplary and truly special friendship between the two nations.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and Cuban Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada, together with delegates, pose a commemorative photo at the ceremony commemorating the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam–Cuba diplomatic relations. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In 2025, designated as the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Year, the two countries have continued to strengthen and deepen their traditional friendship through regular high-level exchanges and cooperation activities.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc noted that Ho Chi Minh City takes pride as a pioneering and proactive force in enhancing cooperation with Cuba. So far, the city has signed numerous friendship and cooperation agreements with Santiago de Cuba Province, Artemisa Province, the Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, and the Cuban Ministry of Health.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In response to the appeal issued by the Vietnam Red Cross Society to support the Cuban people on the spirit of solidarity and mutual support, HCMC mobilized nearly VND13 billion (US$492,838) after a 60-day fundraising campaign.

Cuban Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada expressed heartfelt appreciation for all contributions and assistance extended to Cuba by the Vietnamese people, particularly those from Ho Chi Minh City, towards both the national program implemented by the Vietnam Red Cross and the “Sun Without Borders” program, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association.

Cuban Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

She also conveyed profound gratitude to generations of leaders, enterprises and people of both countries who have contributed to nurturing and developing the special Vietnam–Cuba friendship over the past 65 years, and reaffirmed her commitment to further promoting political, economic and cooperative ties between the two nations.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong