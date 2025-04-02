HCMC initiates eight social housing projects in 2025

As part of its ongoing efforts to address housing needs, Ho Chi Minh City has announced plans to initiate the construction of eight social housing projects in 2025, said Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Tran Hoang Quan.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Tran Hoang Quan speaks at the meeting

In a meeting held this afternoon to discuss the city's socio-economic performance and future objectives, Director Tran Hoang Quan of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction announced that the Prime Minister has mandated the completion of 100,000 social housing units in the southern metropolis by 2030.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction announced that in 2025, the city will prioritize public investment in three social housing projects with approximately 1,500 apartments and another eight projects are expected to yield approximately 8,000 apartments, representing a significant expansion of affordable housing options in the city.

To strive to achieve the assigned social housing development target, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has advised the municipal People's Committee to proactively coordinate with the Central agencies to give opinions to remove obstacles beyond its authority regarding policies in implementation organization.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City has proposed to the National Assembly for a special mechanism on land, planning, and investment in social housing in Article 6 of the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the development of the southern largest city.

Simultaneously, it has proposed that the Government introduce a policy to increase the population capacity of social housing projects in Decree 84/2024, which pilots the decentralization of state management in certain areas to the Ho Chi Minh City. Additionally, the city has provided feedback on the draft National Assembly resolution regarding special mechanisms and policies for social housing development.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has taken proactive measures to advance the development of social housing. These efforts include streamlining and standardizing the processes and procedures for executing social housing projects. Additionally, the department plans to categorize projects based on various criteria to ensure a more organized and efficient approach.

Director Tran Hoang Quan stated that Ho Chi Minh City has submitted its 2025 social housing development targets to the Ministry of Construction. These targets include the completion of three projects, encompassing 2,316 apartments; the commencement of construction on eight projects, with a total scale of approximately 8,000 apartments; and investment approval for five projects, comprising around 20,000 apartments.

In the coming time, to focus on rapidly developing social housing, striving to achieve the target of 100,000 apartments by 2030, Ho Chi Minh City will coordinate to complete projects, policies, and plans for social housing development for each specific target group, promoting the overall resources of sectors and fields. In particular, the city will also coordinate with the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security to develop social housing for the armed forces while working with the Labor Federation to develop social housing from trade union financial capital.

Furthermore, the city will develop social housing for civil servants, doctors, teachers, artists, and athletes who have contributed to the city. Additionally, it will invest in accommodation for workers in industrial parks and export processing zones, as well as social housing for those living on and along canals.

Specifically, in 2025, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on removing obstacles and speeding up the implementation of procedures for social housing projects, prioritizing large-scale projects of over 1,000 apartments to promptly deploy synchronous investment in construction of technical infrastructure and social infrastructure. It is expected that investment policies for 5 projects with about 20,000 apartments will be approved.

Furthermore, the city plans to conduct a bidding process to select investors for social housing projects across eight state-managed land plots, encompassing approximately 10,000 apartments. This initiative will be implemented in parallel with public investment efforts in three social housing projects, which are being actively promoted. These three projects will provide approximately 1,500 apartments, while the city will also commence development on eight additional projects, totaling around 8,000 apartments.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan