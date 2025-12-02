HCMC’s Vice Chairwoman receives Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Nagoya

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, received Dr. Natsume Nagato, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture, on December 1.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, offers a gift to Dr. Natsume Nagato, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, expressed her pleasure at reconnecting with Dr. Natsume Nagato while commending his dedication and deep affection for Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, demonstrated through medical initiatives, professional training programs, and his support for students receiving Japanese Government scholarships.

Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership thanked Dr. Natsume Nagato for providing updates on the progress of cooperative projects since March, including the maternal dental care center at Tu Du Maternity Hospital and the initiative to recover precious metals from medical waste.

Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy expressed her hope for continued collaboration with Dr. Natsume Nagato and the Honorary Consulate Office in Nagoya, emphasizing that the city is pursuing a strategy to develop a modern, sustainable, multi-centered urban model while expanding international partnerships.

Dr. Natsume Nagato proposed further strengthening cooperation in healthcare and high-quality human-resource training, expanding the university–hospital–enterprise model, and promoting Ho Chi Minh City to Japanese businesses to boost trade and investment, particularly in the fields of biomedicine, pharmaceuticals, and emerging technologies.

Dr. Natsume Nagato has served as Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Nagoya since 2017. He has made significant contributions to Vietnam–Nagoya relations, particularly in the healthcare sector, notably by supporting more than 4,000 cleft-lip and cleft-palate surgeries for children and assisting low-income families with children living with disabilities.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh