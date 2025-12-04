Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC establishes Steering Committee for Implementation of Ring Road No.4

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a decision establishing a steering committee for the implementation of the Ring Road 4 Investment and Construction Project.

The committee is headed by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; the steering committee's Permanent Vice Head is Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh serves as Deputy Head in charge of compensation, support and resettlement; Vice Chairman of Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Ha and Vice Chairman of Tay Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Lam, also serve as Deputy Heads.

vanh-dai-4-9161-5540-1252.jpg
Map of Ring Road No.4 through Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will act as the standing agency of the steering committee, directing the implementation of the Ring Road 4 project.

For matters exceeding its authority, the department must promptly report to the National Assembly, the Government and the Prime Minister for review and decision-making; and oversee the implementation of coordination mechanisms among ministries, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the People’s Committees of Dong Nai and Tay Ninh provinces and relevant units involved in the project.

Agencies under the provincial and municipal People’s Committees are responsible for providing necessary information, coordinating implementation and assigning personnel to carry out tasks within their respective functions and authority.

Additionally, they are authorized to invite organizations and experts to provide consultation, feedback and independent review on relevant issues during implementation, as well as to appraise mechanisms, policies, organizational arrangements and measures related to the project.

By Dong Son – Translated by Huyen Huong

