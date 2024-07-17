HCMC creates fundamentals after one-year implementation of Resolution 98

After one year of implementing Resolution 98 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, the city has created a basic foundation.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai made this statement at the 17th session of the 10th HCMC People's Council.

The city’s Chairman affirmed that the southern metropolis has focused on implementing the theme of 2024 and achieved positive results, such as the establishment of the HCMC Center for Digital Transformation; the launch of a resolution on fee waiver for administrative procedures done online; the completion of infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation throughout the city; the launch of an information system for handling administrative procedures to provide 100 percent of public services online, a complaint and denunciation management system, map for institutional enforcement, application of virtual secretary at the HCMC People's Council; the issuance of 45 shared databases and opened 91 databases; and granting electronic identification accounts for 9 million citizens.

In the coming time, the HCMC People's Committee will focus on implementing a comprehensive cooperation plan with the Ministry of Information and Communications, a plan for developing a digital economy and digital transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises; reaching a goal of solving 70 percent of documents on digital platforms by the end of 2025; carrying out specialized information systems such as the land management system, electronic student academic records, electronic health records.

The city has effectively implemented important mechanisms and policies, including allocating public investment capital for poverty reduction support loans, addressing employment issues, and increasing the average salary of officials, civil servants, and public employees by about 30 percent from July 1, including basic salary and allowances.

HCMC will continue to improve policies to attract strategic investors and develop carbon credits; and guidelines for TOD projects, a number of large-scale projects such as the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, and the urban railway system.

In addition, the disbursement of public investment capital in HCMC is still very slow. Only 14.5 percent of capital has been disbursed up to now. The municipal authorities have assigned specific tasks to departments, agencies, and units and set deadlines for the tasks.

According to Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai, VND28,000 billion (US$1.1 billion) out of the total public investment capital of VND79,000 billion (US$3.1 billion) is for new projects. Around VND22,000 billion (US$866.75 million) has been spent on site clearance. Many localities, organizations, and individuals are waiting for the implementation of the Land Law which will take effect on August 1 with many new policies, leading to the sluggish disbursement. However, the city determined to achieve a disbursement rate of 90 percent to 95 percent by the end of the year.

Regarding the 2024 economic growth, HCMC has set a target of achieving a growth rate between 7.5 percent and 8 percent. In order to attain this goal, the city must mobilize social investment capital of around VND394,000 billion (US$15.5 billion) and other funding sources. In addition, the city plans to launch measures to stimulate consumption, support production and business activities, solve problems in the real estate market, control the market, ensure social security, and continue to carry out the “Vietnamese people prioritize Vietnamese goods” campaign.

