HCMC establishes supervision team for implementation of Resolution 98

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le has been appointed as Head of the supervision team for the implementation of Resolution 98 on July 17.

Delegates voted to approve the establishment of a supervision team for the implementation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Resolution 98 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC at the ongoing 17th session of the 10th tenure HCMC People's Council opened in the city on July 15.

The team also has two deputy heads including Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Thanh Kien and Head of the Department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu.

The supervision team will be responsible for implementing the supervision plan, reporting the results of the supervision at the standing sessions of the HCMC People's Council, and submitting a supervision report for the HCMC People's Council to conduct an inspection at the regular session at the end of 2025.

In addition, the HCMC People's Council also passed a resolution to establish a specialized supervision team for appraisal, approval, and implementation of the adjustments to the HCMC’s master plan until 2040 with a vision to 2060.

The team is led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, and two deputy heads including Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Thanh Kien, and head of the Urban Department of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Thanh Van.

The People's Council of the city also passed a resolution on a program of supervision activities in 2025.

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh