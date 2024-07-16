City keen on listening, handling residents' issues: HCMC Party Chief

HCMC must utilize the time to issue documents on bringing directives and resolutions into practice, contributing to the socio-economic development goals of the city.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen delivers his speech at the 17th session of the 10th tenure of the HCMC People's Council. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was emphasized at the 17th session of the 10th tenure HCMC People's Council by the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

In his speech at the session, the city Party Chief also stressed that the conference discussed significant contents, especially the volume of work on institutionalizing the directives and resolutions of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, and the Government to create a legal corridor for HCMC’s activities.

Specifically, the HCMC People's Committee has proactively implemented Decree No. 84/2024/NĐ-CP on piloting the decentralization of State management in some fields for the city.

Delegates attend the 17th session of the 10th tenure of the HCMC People's Council (Photo: SGGP)

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen noted that the city must proactively issue specific policies to materialize the 2024 Land Law, strengthen inspection, supervision, and solution of issues and obstacles in land management and use in the city effectively.

Regarding social welfare policies, it is urgent to concretize the contents of the Social Insurance Law to ensure the rights and benefits of the people. The HCMC People's Council has intensified monitoring activities in the labor and employment sector, implementing Resolution 98 of the National Assembly on the state management of urban order, inspection of environmental protection, handling solid waste, and sidewalks and streets management.

He also emphasized the coordination among the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC in monitoring and listening to the opinions of voters and citizens as well as measuring public satisfaction in all sectors.

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee has requested for acceleration of economic and social infrastructure projects, flood control, environmental issues, waste treatment, and public investment disbursement.

Delegates attending the 17th session of the 10th tenure of the HCMC People's Council vote to approve contents at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the city must continue to carry out the price stabilization program, social housing projects, urban renovation and embellishment projects, and construction of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

The southern metropolis also needs to focus on reforming administrative procedures, organizing administrative apparatus associated with anti-corruption, inspecting, supervising and strictly handling negative behaviors and violations in public services.

He also asked departments, units, and districts in the city to enhance activities for people credited with revolutionary service and policy beneficiary families on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh