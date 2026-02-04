Ton Duc Thang Award honoring pioneers of high quality human resources in HCMC

The 25th Ton Duc Thang Award celebrates a quarter-century of nurturing high-quality workforce by evolving its criteria to honor digital innovation and inclusivity across HCMC’s diverse sectors.

Celebrating the 25-year journey of Ton Duc Thang Award, a milestone sufficient to solidify its reputation as a hallmark competitive brand of HCMC, Chairman Bui Thanh Nhan of the HCMC Federation of Labor shared the meaningful purposes of the Award.

It’s safe to say Ton Duc Thang Award has become a launchpad for many creative workers. Reality shows that many individuals, once honored, continue to evolve into the core force of their units’ competitive movements. They don’t just innovate for themselves; they share experiences and mentor younger generations, forming improvement teams within their enterprises and agencies.

Following their recognition, many workers receive increased attention from their organizations and are given the green light to refine their initiatives. They’re often reassigned to positions that better match their expertise to maximize their contributions.

The award also provides a massive incentive for employees to keep striving, hone their skills, and proactively innovate while remaining loyal to their organizations. Consequently, grassroots movements are maintained regularly, gaining depth and creating sustainable value for both workers and businesses.

The Chairman then focused on the scope and eligibility expansion for 2025 thanks to the recent merging of HCMC, giving the Award a very positive new look and reflecting an inclusive spirit that aligns with the city’s diverse development.

This year’s applications don’t just hail from industrial manufacturing; they’ve branched out into healthcare, education, administration, high-tech agriculture, and science and technology. This accurately mirrors the trends of a modern metropolis and a knowledge-based economy.

Notably, the quantity and quality of applications from female workers have risen sharply. Many initiatives stem from practical workplace challenges, delivering real-world benefits to both units and the community.

This proves the award is casting a wider net, sparking creativity across the entire workforce, regardless of sector or gender. These results reaffirm that the award isn’t just about honoring exceptional individuals but truly the highlight of the creative labor movement, helping build high-quality human resources for HCMC in this new era.

Chairman Bui Thanh Nhan then answer the inquiry on adjusting criteria and recognition formats for Ton Duc Thang Award to become a key driver in this new chapter of HCMC.

The award currently operates under Decision No.148/2004, which was issued back in 2004. As the city evolves and the demand for innovative competition linked to digital transformation and administrative reform grows, it’s essential to review and supplement these regulations.

Aware of that, the Organization Board proactively collaborated with the municipal Department of Home Affairs to advise the HCMC People’s Committee on adjusting Decision 148/2004. They’re looking to broaden the eligibility and sectors while updating evaluation criteria. This aims to create better conditions for spotting and honoring creative pioneers promptly, thereby promoting patriotic emulation movements across HCMC.

Tran Van Thien (standing, Ben Thanh Water Supply JSC under Saigon Water Corporation) and his colleagues are researching new improvements (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman, being the one standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the workers' movement, finally voiced his expectations for the award’s influence in the coming years.

To ensure the “Ton Duc Thang Creativity” spirit spreads far and wide, competitive movements must be tied to digital transformation, technology applications, innovations in operations of businesses and organizations. Labor unions will launch specific drives for digital initiatives and tech-based process improvements, encouraging workers to build solutions for smart production and modern governance.

The HCMC Federation of Labor will also enhance connections to replicate effective digital models. It’ll focus on nurturing “digital kernels” at the grassroots level to lead the way. When creativity is linked to technology and practical efficiency, this spirit won’t just stay within individual units but will contribute directly to building HCMC into a smart city and a national innovation hub.

Over the past 25 years, 268 exemplary individuals, whose initiatives have brought high value and who demonstrate a serious, lifelong learning work ethic, have been honored via Ton Duc Thang Award. The award has helped shape a workforce characterized by high skills, professional expertise, and a creative mindset. Throughout this entire process, the HCMC Party Committee and the People’s Committee have consistently prioritized directing the integration of creative labor emulation movements with human resource development strategies and the socio-economic requirements of each specific period. Numerous initiatives emerging from these movements have been effectively applied in production, management, and public services, contributing to enhanced labor productivity, service quality, and the city’s overall competitive edge. It’s safe to say that Ton Duc Thang Award has been making a significant contribution to the development of HCMC, particularly as the city accelerates its digital transformation, fosters innovation, and pursues sustainable development goals to meet the demands of the new era.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thanh Tam