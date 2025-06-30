Mr. Nguyen Van Nen appointed as Secretary of newly formed HCMC Party Committee

After the establishment of the new Ho Chi Minh City, the Politburo has appointed Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the former HCMC Party Committee, as Secretary of the newly formed municipal Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

Alongside him, four individuals have been designated as Deputy Secretaries of the new HCMC Party Committee.

General Secretary To Lam presentes the Politburo’s decision on the appointment of the new Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Executive Board and the new Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

The Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, on June 30, jointly held a ceremony to announce central and local resolutions and decisions on the merger of administrative units at the provincial and communal levels, the dissolution of district-level units, the establishment of Party organizations, and the appointment of leadership to the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Fatherland Front of the new city, wards, communes, and special zones.

At the event, following the announcement of the new Executive Committee and Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee, Mr. Nguyen Quang Duong, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission, read the Politburo’s decision assigning Mr. Nguyen Van Nen as Secretary of the new HCMC Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term.

The new Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term makes its official debut.

The Politburo also appointed four Deputy Secretaries for the new HCMC Party Committee for the same term. They include:

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the former HCMC Party Committee, will continue as Permanent Deputy Secretary of the new HCMC Party Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, has been appointed with the intention of naming him Chairman of the new HCMC People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee, has been designated to serve as Chairman of the new HCMC People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, will also serve as Deputy Secretary of the new HCMC Party Committee.

The Politburo has also approved the new Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term, consisting of 107 members, and the new Standing Board with 27 members.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Date of birth: 1957 Hometown: Tay Ninh Political theory training: Advanced level Professional qualification: Bachelor of Law Member of the 13th Politburo

Secretary of the 12th Central Party Secretariat

Member of the 11th, 12th, and 13th Central Party Committee

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Party Committee

Member of the 14th National Assembly Career History April 1975 – September 1985: Criminal police officer, Criminal Investigation Team, Go Dau District Police October 1985 – December 1987: District Party Committee Member, Cell Secretary, Deputy Head of Go Dau District Police January 1988 – February 1989: Acting Head of Go Dau District Police December 1989 – December 1991: Standing Member of the District Party Committee, Head of Go Dau District Police January 1992 – April 1996: Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Go Dau District Party Committee, Chairman of the Go Dau District People’s Council April 1996 – August 1999: District Party Committee Member, Secretary of the Go Dau District Party Committee, Chairman of the Go Dau District People’s Council August 1999 – January 2001: Tay Ninh Province Party Committee Member, Head of the Provincial Organizing Commission February 2001 – May 2004: Member of the Standing Committee of Tay Ninh Province Party Committee, Head of the Organizing Commission June 2004 – January 2005: Member of the Standing Committee of Tay Ninh Province Party Committee, Head of the Provincial Organizing Commission, concurrently Chairman of the People’s Council, Head of the Health Care Committee February 2005 – March 2006: Standing Member of the Tay Ninh Province Party Committee, Chairman of the People’s Council, Head of the Provincial Organizing Commission March 2006 – August 2010: Deputy Secretary of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee (8th tenure), 2005–2010; Chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee, 2004–2011 September 2010 – July 2011: Secretary of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee (9th tenure), 2010–2015 January 2011: At the 11th National Party Congress, elected to the Party Central Committee July 2011 – February 2013: The Politburo assigned as Deputy Head of the Central Highlands Steering Committee February 2013: The Politburo reassigned to work as Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Education November 14, 2013: At the 6th plenary session of the 13th NA, appointed Minister, Chief of the Government Office January 2016: At the 12th National Party Congress, re-elected to the Party Central Committee. At the first meeting of the 12th Party Central Committee, elected to the Party Central Committee's Secretariat. February 2016: The Politburo assigned as Chief of the Party Central Office October 11, 2020: The Politburo approved his participation in the 11th HCMC Party Congress, introduced as candidate for Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for 2020–2025 October 17, 2020: At the 11th HCMC Party Congress, elected Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, term 2020–2025 December 11, 2020: The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee appointed him to join the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and to serve as Secretary of the HCMC Military Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term. January 30, 2021 At the 13th National Party Congress, elected member of the 13th Party Central Committee for the 2021–2026 term. January 31, 2021 At the first meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee, he was elected by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam to the Politburo for the 2021–2026 term.

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan