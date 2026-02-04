Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to offer free Metro Line 1 rides on February 16-17

Ho Chi Minh City will offer two days of free Metro Line 1 service on February 16 and February 17 (the 29th day of the 12th lunar month and the first day of the first lunar month).

Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1) on the morning of February 4 announced that the city will increase train operations and provide free services on Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line (Metro Line 1) during the peak period of the Lunar New Year holiday to accommodate rising travel demand and festive activities.

From February 12 to February 22 (the 25th day of the 12th lunar month to the sixth day of the first lunar month), Metro Line 1 will operate daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., running 249–256 trips per day depending on time periods.

metro1-5102-9250.jpeg
Passengers queue to take the metro. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

On Lunar New Year’s Eve, an additional 20 train services will be deployed between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., with trains running at six-minute intervals to serve passengers attending fireworks displays and New Year celebrations.

Passengers may use a chip-enabled citizen ID card, the HCMC Metro HURC app’s QR code, or a paper QR ticket obtained at station kiosks to travel free of charge.

Passengers are encouraged to follow train schedules, observe security and fire safety rules, keep stations clean, protect personal belongings, and offer priority seating to the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

The expanded service and free-fare initiative are expected to ease road congestion and support safe and convenient travel during the Lunar New Year holiday.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

