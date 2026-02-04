Ho Chi Minh City stresses voter confidence in candidate consultations

Ho Chi Minh City leaders have underscored that voter trust will be the decisive measure in candidate consultations for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils, with strict adherence to procedures and direct engagement.

At a conference organized by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet emphasized that voter trust must serve as the decisive measure in screening candidates for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils during the 2026–2031 term.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet speaks at the conference

At a conference held yesterday afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee outlined procedures for gathering voter opinions on candidates for the 16th National Assembly and all people’s councils for the 2026–2031 term.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, underscored that voter confidence must serve as the decisive measure in screening candidates during the third round of consultations. She stressed that only individuals who meet the required conditions, standards, and credibility should advance, highlighting the importance of public trust in ensuring that representatives truly reflect the will and aspirations of the people.

City leaders attend the conference

Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet called on Party committees and Standing Committees of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in communes, wards, and special zones to strictly comply with procedures and legal regulations, particularly Guidance 36-HD/BTCTW issued by the Central Organization Committee on personnel work for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

Moreover, she highlighted the importance of close, multi-faceted coordination among administrative bodies and called on units to closely monitor progress, particularly in areas holding early elections, to ensure timelines are met.

Conference participants

Candidates, she noted, must attend voter consultation conferences in person to listen directly to concerns and respond to questions, demonstrating accountability and responsibility to the electorate.

At the conference, Pham Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, provided guidance on organizing voter consultation meetings to gather opinions and assess the credibility of candidates for the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

The conference was attended by key city leaders, including Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; and Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan