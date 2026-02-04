HCMC driving double-digit growth, ensuring warm Tet for citizens

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee urged discussions on driving double-digit GRDP growth and preparing for a joyful Tet.

This morning, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee chaired a meeting on the city’s socio-economic situation in January and tasks for February.

Assessing the major tasks of 2026, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc called for focused discussions on solutions to push GRDP growth to double digits and on preparations for Tet (the Lunar New Year), ensuring citizens enjoy a warm holiday.

In his opening remarks, he highlighted two key issues for discussion including measures to achieve double-digit growth and efforts to care for citizens during Tet, safeguarding social welfare.

To reach the growth target, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc urged the entire state machinery to demonstrate responsibility and determination, mobilize social resources, and strengthen the support of businesses and residents. He noted that the city has already introduced specific Tet support policies and asked commune-level authorities to continue mobilizing social resources to better care for policy beneficiaries, poor and near-poor households, and those in difficult circumstances.

Acknowledging the heavy workload of 2026, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc reminded departments and localities to “celebrate spring without forgetting duties,” focusing on economic growth measures and Tet preparations to ensure citizens welcome the new year in joy and warmth.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at this morning's meeting

Acting Director of the Department of Finance Hoang Vu Thanh reported that January’s development indicators showed a strong recovery compared to the same period last year.

Retail sales and consumer service revenue were estimated to rise by 16.4 percent, reflecting a clear rebound in domestic demand thanks to concentrated promotional programs and macroeconomic stability. Industry also posted impressive figures, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) up 29.6 percent year-on-year, including a remarkable 34.5 percent surge in manufacturing.

Acting Director of the Department of Finance Hoang Vu Thanh delivers his report at the meeting

Export-import activities flourished, with export turnover reaching US$8.1 billion, effectively leveraging international economic commitments and preferential tariffs. These results, Acting Director of the Department of Finance Hoang Vu Thanh noted, stem not only from enterprise efforts but also from the effectiveness of city policies to ease difficulties and stimulate growth.

Public investment and urban infrastructure development were directed under the “six clear” mechanism, focusing on key projects and resolving long-standing obstacles. The city also successfully organized major political events and commemorations, fostering a vibrant atmosphere and strengthening public confidence.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan