Ho Chi Minh City leader receives newly-appointed Austrian Ambassador

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (R) receives newly- appointed Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Philipp Agathonos.

At the reception, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong congratulated Mr. Philipp Agathonos on his appointment as Austrian ambassador to Vietnam.

He believed that the ambassador's visit would create a premise for many new projects and cooperative activities between Austria and Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, thereby helping both sides learn about the untapped potential and opportunities for collaboration.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong presents a photo book featuring essential nformation and images of Ho Chi Minh City to Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Philipp Agathonos. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

As disclosed by Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, Austria is one of Ho Chi Minh City’s leading trade partners, with bilateral trade turnover reaching nearly US$66 million in 2023. There is still significant potential for further development between the sides.

He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is ready to facilitate foreign businesses, including Austrian firms, in their investment projects and business activities in the city.

For the side of Austrian Ambassador Philipp Agathonos, he guaranteed to boost the cooperation relations between Austria and Vietnam, and the EU member countries, to tighten the relationships during his working term.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong