Gia Lai Province races to prepare for typhoon Kalmaegi

As typhoon Kalmaegi (storm No. 13) moves toward Central Vietnam with complicated developments, the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee has issued an urgent directive calling on all sectors and localities to proactively implement response measures.

According to forecasts, typhoon Kalmaegi could intensify to category 13, with gusts reaching category 16–17, as it moves through the middle of the East Sea, bringing heavy and prolonged rainfall.

In response, the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with closely monitoring the storm’s path, strictly managing fishing vessels and directing them to move out of dangerous zones and into safe harbors by November 4.

The Quy Nhon Port Authority has been instructed to prepare search and rescue resources to ensure the safety of cargo and transport ships in port waters.

Gia Lai Province is ready to mobilize troops and equipment for storm response.

On land, local authorities are ordered to complete the evacuation of residents from low-lying areas, riverbanks and landslide-prone zones before November 4.

Functional forces have been deployed to guard dangerous sites, regulate traffic, reinforce homes and infrastructure, clear drainage routes and minimize damage.

The provincial government has also urged farmers to urgently harvest crops, rice, and aquaculture products, and to secure fish cages and farming equipment before the storm hits.

Officers and soldiers stand ready for deployment in flood and landslide response operations.

Meanwhile, relevant departments have been directed to prepare rescue forces and equipment, ensure adequate supplies of food, water, and medicine, maintain communication systems, and stay ready to provide emergency relief when needed.

Over 1,000 troops, six armored vehicles ready to brace for typhoon Kalmaegi To proactively respond to typhoon Kalmaegi, the Gia Lai Provincial Military Command has identified 25 high-risk areas vulnerable to landslides and flooding and set up six frontline command posts to coordinate emergency response efforts. More than 1,000 soldiers and officers, equipped with 48 vehicles, six armored carriers, 27 boats and various specialized machines, have been placed on standby to mobilize immediately when severe weather strikes. Gia Lai Province deploys six armored vehicles in preparation for severe flooding and typhoon Kalmaegi. The command is coordinating with 19 units under the Ministry of National Defense, four units under the Ministry of Public Security and 11 units under Military Region 5 that have stationed across the province to ensure disaster response and rescue efforts. Offshore, the Gia Lai Provincial Border Guard Command reported that 1,300 fishing vessels, totaling more than 10,400 crew members, remain at sea. Border guards are working closely with local authorities to guide them away from dangerous waters and toward safe anchorages.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong