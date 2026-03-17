From ballots to daily life: Community spirit endures beyond election day

As the echoes of election day fade, polling station leaders, neighborhood officials, and volunteers across Ho Chi Minh City return to their familiar routines—still carrying the pride of having quietly powered a nationwide democratic milestone.

Tran Thi Ngoc Thu, Party Cell Secretary and Head of Neighborhood 19, Ben Thanh Ward, participates in voter registration and election preparation. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang)

The national election day concluded, polling stations were cleaned up, and the bustling atmosphere gradually subsided. Polling station leaders, neighborhood officials, youth union members, and members of the armed forces returned to their familiar duties, carrying with them the joy of having contributed to the success of this nationwide event.

Returning to familiar life

At 7:30 a.m. yesterday, Ms. Le Thi Thanh Hai, Head of Neighborhood 28, Binh Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, was present at polling station number 23 as promised to the members of her polling station team. Gone was the bustling atmosphere of the previous day; the polling station had returned to the familiar rhythm of community life. Everyone worked together to clean up tables and chairs, sanitize the area, and prepare to hand over the space to the landlord.

Just a few hours earlier, around 2 a.m., Ms. Hai and the team members had finished the final tasks of the election and returned home to rest. “Poll station No. 23 is a borrowed space from a resident's house, so we took advantage of the opportunity to clean up early to return the space for the household to live and do business. It was a little hard work, but this is a collective effort, contributing to the success of this national event, so everyone is excited,” Ms. Hai shared.

During the preparation for election day, as the head of polling station No. 23, Ms. Hai directly led her team members to go door-to-door to spread the word and encourage people to vote. The work was clearly and scientifically assigned, thanks to which the polling station was one of the polling stations that completed the voter turnout early in Binh Thanh Ward.

At polling station No. 12 in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the days leading up to the election were a test of endurance for Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Thu, Party Cell Secretary and Head of Neighborhood 19. At 70 years old, she devoted herself to carefully reviewing voter lists and cross-checking resident information, ensuring accuracy down to the smallest detail. On the evening of March 15, after overseeing vote counting, sealing, and final clean-up, she did not return home until after midnight.

By the next morning, she was back at her post as a neighborhood official. The formal attire of election day gave way to her simple everyday shirt, but her warm smile and unwavering commitment to community service remained unchanged.

The feeling of election day still lingers

After the election concluded, Ms. Vo Thi Gut, a member of the election team in Phu Thuan Neighborhood, Phu An Ward, quietly returned to her routine community work. Yet the atmosphere of the previous day remained vivid in her memory. She recalled that late in the afternoon of March 15, once the final voters had departed the neighborhood hall, the polling station team stayed behind to organize documents, arrange files, and clean the venue.

“Today I am back to my neighborhood duties and family life as usual, but the feeling from yesterday’s election day is still fresh. We prepared together, served the voters together, and it was truly a memorable experience,” Ms. Gut shared.

To ensure election day unfolded smoothly, Ms. Vo Thi Gut and her fellow polling station members had long grown accustomed to early mornings and late nights in the days leading up to the vote. On election day itself, each person was assigned a specific responsibility. Ms. Gut took her place near the ballot box, guiding voters through the process with patience and clarity. Even during lunchtime, when some colleagues paused for a meal, she stepped in to maintain uninterrupted service, ensuring that every voter was supported from start to finish.

At polling station No. 3 in Neighborhood 5, Tam Long Ward, preparations for election day had been underway for many days. The neighborhood and polling station team worked diligently to ensure everything was in order. Truong Van Tuyen, Secretary of the Party Cell of Neighborhood 5, said that in the days leading up to the election, the voter list posted in front of the ward's community center was always crowded with people checking and verifying the information. When discrepancies were discovered, ward members quickly made corrections to ensure the rights of each voter were protected.

The election day ended, and everyone returned to their daily routines. But behind a successful election day were the silent efforts of the people in the ward, those who contributed to the success of this nationwide event.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan