Tam Thang Ward pioneers innovative classroom model for advanced public education

Tam Thang Ward in eastern HCMC chose three pilot public schools to launch advanced international education projects for the next academic year to integrate modern infrastructure, and innovative classroom methods for a brighter future.

Students of Nguyen An Ninh Junior High School are enthusiastically participating in experiential activities at a traditional craft village

During the 2025-2026 academic year, the Tam Thang Ward People’s Committee organized field trips for local educational institutions to visit and acquire practical experience from advanced, high-quality, and integrated schools situated in downtown HCMC.

Subsequently, under the strategic guidance of the HCMC Department of Education and Training, the Ward People’s Committee directed these schools to strictly evaluate and review the criteria and requisite conditions for implementation. Tam Thang Ward then designated Huong Sen Kindergarten, Trung Vuong Primary School, and Nguyen An Ninh Junior High School to roll out the pilot programs.

Head Hoang Dinh Ke of the Socio-Cultural Office in Tam Thang Ward stated the objective is to elevate public education quality. Upon transitioning into high quality institutions, these public schools will comprehensively standardize their teaching staff, pedagogical curricula, and integrate modern infrastructure.

Consequently, students can learn in an innovative classroom environment rivaling international and premium private schools, but at a substantially lower tuition rate. This is universally regarded as a monumental breakthrough for public education in eastern HCMC, the sole jurisdiction surpassing three hundred classrooms per ten thousand residents.

Following the rigorous appraisal by the HCMC Department of Education and Training, the Tam Thang Ward People’s Committee declared a decision approving the initiatives to be deployed from the 2026-2027 academic year utilizing a “rolling” roadmap. This strategic approach guarantees seamless articulation across various educational tiers and age cohorts.

In this framework, the Ward People’s Committee empowers the schools to harness a proactive and dynamic spirit in their administrative and pedagogical endeavors. Concurrently, it emphasizes the intensified mobilization of societal resources to invest in sophisticated and synchronized infrastructure and modern equipment.

At Huong Sen Kindergarten, leveraging its foundation as a Level-2 national standard institution with Level-3 educational quality accreditation, an advanced and integrated school model will begin for three year old toddlers in the upcoming academic year, progressively expanding to all age brackets by the 2030 academic year.

Principal Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy explained: “The distinguishing feature of this innovative model is when children participating in activities designed to foster cognitive and practical skills through contemporary educational methods. To ensure absolute readiness, the school will strategically invest in renovating classrooms and procuring modern facilities tailored for them before launching the new model next academic year.”

Meanwhile, Nguyen An Ninh Junior High School already boasts a robust educational ecosystem, predisposing it to become the first high-quality, advanced, and integrated junior high school in the vicinity. Its principal Nguyen Thi Song Thuong informed that the school has meticulously finalized a comprehensive project encompassing three distinct phases.

In the immediate future, the school is intensively focusing on refining the curriculum framework, fostering human resources, and upgrading its digital infrastructure. In the subsequent phases, the “rolling” implementation program will commence with the 6th grade during the 2026-2027 academic year. Throughout the execution process, the school will conduct periodic evaluations to cleverly adjust its methodologies, progressively advancing towards the perfection of the innovative classroom model for the entire educational level.

The most formidable challenge, however, lies in the mobilization of social resources, as the projected tuition fees will inevitably surpass previous levels. Therefore, the imperative mandate for the schools is to operate a transparent and highly accountable financial mechanism, unequivocally vindicated by the superior quality of education, thereby forging robust consensus among parents.

Head Hoang Dinh Ke elaborated that, aligned with the ward’s strategic orientation, the forthcoming period will prioritize investment capital for upgrading classrooms, semi-boarding facilities, and technological infrastructure across these schools. However, physical facilities constitute merely the foundation; the decisive determinant remains the teaching faculty.

It’s indispensable to cultivate educators who possess the audacity to think and act, infused with profound enthusiasm and creativity, to architect a dynamic and modernized educational environment. This must be invariably coupled with the absolute consensus and unwavering support of the parents.

Upon adopting this innovative classroom model, alongside the core curriculum mandated by the Ministry of Education and Training, students will benefit from an intensified English program adhering to Cambridge standards, while studying Mathematics and Science in English and gaining exposure to international informatics paradigms.

Furthermore, the school concentrates heavily on teaching life skills, arts, physical education, and creative experiential activities, alongside cultivating digital literacy for students. Notably, Nguyen An Ninh Junior High School is strategically oriented to become the pioneering semi-boarding public junior high school in the eastern region of HCMC.

By Khanh Chi – Translated by Thanh Tam