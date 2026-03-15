Patients cast ballots in Hanoi hospitals, turning wards into polling stations

In Hanoi today, mobile polling stations at major hospitals like Bach Mai and Viet Duc allowed patients, families, and medical staff to exercise their civic rights, creating a moving scene of ballots cast from hospital beds and wheelchairs.

Nguyen Xuan Luu, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, encourages patients casting their votes. (Photo: Bach Mai Hospital)

Today, the atmosphere at numerous major hospitals in Hanoi was calm and orderly, mirroring the sentiments of voters across the nation.

From the early hours, the grounds of Bach Mai Hospital, which is typically recognized for the swift movements of medical staff, presented a different scene. The hospital's auditorium functioned as a mobile polling station - part of polling station number 24 in Kim Lien Ward. At this polling location, not only patients and their families but also doctors and nurses engaged in their civic duties and rights.

Observing these unique voters in their patient gowns, Vice Chairman Nguyen Xuan Luu of the Hanoi People's Committee remarked that he is profoundly touched to witness patients and their relatives, despite their health challenges, actively participating in the exercise of their civic rights right in the hospital.

A critically ill patient being treated at Bach Mai Hospital is assisted by medical staff to cast his vote in person. (Photo: Hospital)

Severely ill patients receiving treatment at Viet Duc Hospital cast their ballots at their hospital beds.

Many patients receiving treatment at Bach Mai Hospital expressed a deep sense of pride as they cast their ballots. Among them was Pham Manh Chuan, a resident of Hung Yen, a disabled veteran and victim of Agent Orange who is currently undergoing treatment for cardiovascular disease. Despite his health challenges, Mr. Chuan shared his gratitude for being able to fulfill his civic duty: “Even though I am ill and hospitalized, the government and the hospital have cared for me and created the conditions for me to fully exercise my rights and responsibilities as a citizen.”

Patient Nguyen Van Tuyen, 43, from Son La, is battling a collapsed right lung and a ruptured subcostal artery, leaving him reliant on a wheelchair for daily activities. This morning, instead of waiting for his IV treatment, nurses assisted him in reaching the polling station. Clutching his ballot, Mr. Tuyen spoke with emotion: “In the midst of pain, I thought I wouldn’t be able to vote in person. But the doctors and nurses cared for me, encouraged me, and helped me cast my ballot. I feel I haven’t been forgotten. With this vote, I place my hopes in stronger healthcare policies for people in the highlands.”

Not far away, at Viet Duc Friendship Hospital, a leading surgical facility with a large number of critically ill patients, the atmosphere was particularly special. Due to the fact that many patients could not leave their beds, the Hoan Kiem Ward Election Committee coordinated with the hospital to bring mobile ballot boxes to each ward and department.

68 year old patient Bui Trong Vinh from Ha Tinh Province who has been hospitalized for a week due to a work accident, was exercising his civic right in the capital for the first time. He said emotionally, “This is my first time in Hanoi, and it’s for emergency treatment, and then I get to vote right from my hospital bed. This feeling is hard to describe; it’s heartwarming, and I feel a greater sense of responsibility.”

Despite their illnesses, many voters shared that the opportunity to cast their ballots provided a powerful source of encouragement and motivation, reinforcing their sense of dignity and civic responsibility.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan