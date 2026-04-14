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Military units, VNA visit people with meritorious services

SGGP

On April 13, a delegation from the Committee for the Advancement of Women under the Ministry of National Defense, Vietnam Airlines (VNA), and Military Region 7 visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in Ho Chi Minh City.

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Major General Tran Van Nam, Deputy Director of the Department of Personnel Affairs and member of the Committee for the Advancement of Women under the Ministry of National Defence, visit and present gifts to People’s Armed Forces Hero Nguyen Thi My Nhung. (Photo: SGGP)

The organizing board divided into three working groups to visit 21 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the Armed Forces, and former female “Biet Dong Saigon” (Saigon Rangers). At each destination, the delegation extended warm regards and expressed profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions made by previous generations.

The delegates affirmed that today’s generation of women in the Vietnam People’s Army will continue to uphold their proud traditions, maintain steadfastness and intellectual capacity, and actively compete in fulfilling assigned tasks, thereby contributing to the cause of national construction and defense.

On this occasion, the organizing committee presented gifts worth a total value of more than VND200 million (US$7,600) to encourage and support the livelihoods of policy beneficiary families.

This activity is part of a series of events under the program “Green Flight – Honoring the Past, Stepping Confidently into the Digital Future,” jointly implemented by relevant agencies and units.

On April 14, the program is scheduled to continue with an incense-offering ceremony in tribute to national heroine and martyr Vo Thi Sau, a visit to the Long Dat Nursing Center for Wounded Soldiers and Meritorious Persons, and a communications program titled “Enhancing Capacity and Ensuring Safety for Women in the Military for Peace and Security in the Digital Era.”

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Colonel Nguyen Thi Thu Hien, Head of the Women’s Affairs Board of the Vietnam People’s Army and Standing Member of the Committee for the Advancement of Women under the Ministry of National Defence, together with the delegation, visit and present gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Hong. (Photo: SGGP)
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The delegation visits and presents gifts to former female “Biet Dong Saigon” (Saigon Ranger) Le Thi Chi. (Photo: SGGP)
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The delegation visits and presents gifts to former female “Biet Dong Saigon” (Saigon Ranger) Le Thi Hoang. (Photo: SGGP)
By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Committee for the Advancement of Women Ministry of National Defense Vietnam Airlines (VNA) Military Region 7 policy beneficiary families

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