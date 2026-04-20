Grassroots digital transformation empowers citizens across HCMC

A dedicated specialist from the Thai My Public Administration Service Center is passionately advising a resident on online procedures in Binh Ha Dong Hamlet (Photo: SGGP)

Since April 2026, every Saturday morning, the Binh Ha Dong Hamlet office in Thai My Commune has bustled with citizens completing online administrative procedures. At tables equipped with computers, enthusiastic specialists from the Public Administration Service Center meticulously guide residents through every step, from creating accounts to submitting applications.

Receiving dedicated support, local resident Pham Thi Gai is gradually mastering the digital environment. She notes that sending staff directly to the hamlet allows people to submit applications right in their neighborhood, bypassing trips to the commune headquarters. This brings practical benefits, saving time and travel costs. “I am guided with great enthusiasm, their attitude is cheerful, and processing is rapid,” she expressed.

In the city center, Pham Van Thinh from Thoi An Ward used a mobile administrative support point on a weekend evening to seek advice on construction permit procedures. A dedicated specialist from the Thoi An Public Administration Service Center patiently advised him on document requirements and online submission.

Every two weeks, the center deploys its staff and equipment to residential neighborhoods and workers’ boarding houses during the evening. They enthusiastically consult citizens on construction, temporary residence, social insurance, and civil law.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Dinh Bao Quoc of the Thoi An Ward People’s Committee stated this model allows citizens to submit applications right in their communities, bringing public services closer to the people. This creates greater convenience, especially for the elderly, vulnerable groups, and laborers, while significantly reducing time and costs of completing administrative procedures.

This profoundly demonstrates an innovative shift from “waiting for citizens” to “proactively serving,” perfectly aligning with the spirit of wholeheartedly serving the community.

A specialist from the Thoi An Public Administration Service Center is enthusiastically consulting a citizen on online procedures right in their residential area

Deputy Director Tran Thi Thanh Tien of the Thai My Commune Public Administration Service Center, reported that the model of “Online Public Service Support Point” at the Binh Ha Dong Hamlet office has been eagerly implemented since the beginning of April 2026.

Through this model, citizens receive enthusiastic assistance with procedures such as issuing copies of civil status records; interconnected registration of birth, permanent residence, and health insurance for children under 6; confirmation of marital status; and social pension allowances.

As said by Deputy Director Tran Thi Thanh Tien, a segment of the commune’s population, particularly the elderly, hasn’t been accustomed to operating in a digital environment yet. Therefore, the model is deployed with the core objective of placing citizens at the center, bringing public services directly to the grassroots level.

It simultaneously supports people in performing online administrative procedures conveniently and swiftly, while proactively raising digital awareness and skills, gradually fostering the habit of utilizing online public services. Thus, the locality’s online application submission rate has reached an impressive 100 percent, with a remarkable 99.87 percent of applications processed correctly.

Similarly, Tan Thoi Hiep Ward has deployed an administrative support point model at neighborhood offices. This initiative passionately helps citizens access and effectively use online public services, particularly benefiting the elderly, laborers, and those who aren’t yet proficient in information technology when carrying out administrative procedures. In addition, 75 community technology groups in the neighborhood provide dedicated, step-by-step guidance to ensure citizens become proficient in public services.

Chairman Nguyen Huu Hiep of the Tan Thoi Hiep Ward People’s Committee shared that administrative reform and digital transformation are identified as breakthrough stages and the primary driving force for elevating the quality of service for the people.

In 2025, the Tan Thoi Hiep Public Administration Service Center enthusiastically received over 13,200 applications and achieved an on-time resolution rate of over 99.9 percent, with citizen satisfaction reaching an outstanding 100 percent. The ward also places a strong emphasis on applying information technology, promoting online payments, and building a digital government.

Hoc Mon Commune is also making devoted efforts to create a breakthrough in administrative reform by rolling out the “public service at the hamlet” model. The locality is eagerly preparing to equip hamlets with internet-connected computer systems to assist residents in carrying out online administrative procedures directly in their neighborhoods, which is expected to launch at the beginning of May 2026.

By Dong Son – Translated by Thanh Tam