HCMC Election Committee calls for ensuring no voter to be overlooked

On February 27, the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and deputies to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term convened its seventh session.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, and Chairman of the City Election Committee.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee have directed authorities to regularly review population data to ensure that no eligible voter is omitted from the voter list and voter card issuance process, particularly in areas experiencing significant population fluctuations, such as boarding houses, apartment complexes, industrial parks, and export processing zones.

At the session, the assisting subcommittees of the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee reported on the progress of election preparations and the results of early voting in four special areas, as well as on healthcare arrangements, propaganda work of the election, and inspection and supervision activities.

The meeting also reviewed the status and outcomes of voter list verification, along with guidance on the utilization of the National Population Database and the National Digital Identification Application (VNeID) in service of the election process.

Concluding the session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Vo Van Minh, urged the assisting subcommittees, agencies, units, and localities to promptly coordinate in finalizing candidates’ biographies and action programs, enabling voters to access, monitor, and study relevant information in a timely manner.

The Committee called for intensified election communications, with content and formats diversified across multiple platforms, particularly social media channels, to ensure broad and effective outreach to voters.

Concluding the session, Mr. Vo Van Minh emphasized the importance of financial arrangements for election activities, requesting the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance to promptly advise and provide timely guidance to agencies, units, and localities.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police was tasked with coordinating with local election committees to review and verify voter lists to ensure accuracy, while maintaining security, public order, and social safety before, during, and after the elections. In particular, regular reviews of population data and actual residential status are required to prevent any omission of eligible voters.

According to Mr. Vo Van Minh, effective implementation of these measures is essential to support the compilation of voter lists and the printing and distribution of voter cards, particularly in areas with significant population mobility such as boarding houses, apartment complexes, industrial parks, and export processing zones. Such efforts are aimed at ensuring that voter cards are issued within the prescribed timeframe.

He further requested that relevant agencies and units coordinate closely in reviewing and promptly addressing complaints and denunciations related to election activities in accordance with regulations, while strengthening inspection and supervision of election organizations.

Additionally, authorities were urged to regularly monitor and closely follow the implementation of election-related tasks in order to promptly handle any emerging issues.

As of 9:30 a.m. on February 27, a total of 1,280 voters had participated in early voting.

At Polling Station No. 1 in Phuoc Thang Ward, comprising Naval Flotillas 128 and 129 under the Naval Service, 288 voters cast their ballots onshore.

At Polling Station No. 2 in Phuoc Thang Ward, including the Command of Coast Guard Region 3, Fisheries Surveillance Squadron No. 2, and the Standing Militia Naval Unit, 178 voters voted onshore.

At Polling Station No. 3 in Long Son Commune, consisting of the DK1 Battalion, Brigade 125, and the Naval Region 2 Command, 84 voters cast their ballots onshore.

At Polling Station No. 4 in Tam Thang Ward, the Viet–Russia Joint Venture (Vietsovpetro) recorded 730 voters participating in early voting.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh