Four polling stations in Ho Chi Minh City to conduct early voting

A total of 4,538 voters who are unable to vote on the official election day of March 15 will cast their ballots ahead of schedule.

Accordingly, the National Election Council has approved a proposal from the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee allowing four polling stations under the election committees of Phuoc Thang Ward, Tam Thang Ward and Long Son Commune to conduct early voting for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, earlier than the nationwide election day on March 15.

However, under the Law on Elections of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils, 23 days before election day (February 20, 2026, falling on the fourth day of the first lunar month) is the deadline for organizing the third round of consultative conferences.

Therefore, the National Election Council has requested that the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee organize early voting at the four polling stations only after the National Election Council officially announces the final list of National Assembly candidates for each constituency nationwide. At the same time, the city must report to the National Election Council on the proposed early voting date before implementation.

According to a review, voters affected are personnel from the Naval Region 2 Command, the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, Naval Brigades 128 and 129 of the Vietnam People’s Navy, the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, Fisheries Surveillance Squadron No. 2, DK1 Battalion and the Vietsovpetro Vietnam–Russia Joint Venture. An estimated 4,538 voters from these units will be unable to vote on March 15, the official election day for the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (2026–2031 term). The reason is that during this period, many voters are engaged in extended offshore duty schedules, patrol and surveillance missions under their units’ operational plans, or assignments aboard vessels, offshore platforms and marine structures.

Ho Chi Minh City has also put forward a backup plan for early voting in the four polling areas, allowing ballots to be cast both at onshore locations and at offshore platforms, maritime facilities for operational units, duty vessels and other forces performing missions at sea with the special characteristics of their work.

The Vietnam–Russia Joint Venture Vietsovpetro will deploy helicopters from Vung Tau Airport to transport election teams to offshore oil rigs to conduct the voting process.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong