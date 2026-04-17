Gia Dinh Ward extends support to vulnerable groups

Gia Dinh Ward authorities and local organizations distributed over VND30 million (US$1,140) in aid packages to visually impaired residents and Cham ethnic households, alongside targeted assistance for individuals facing hardship.

Marking Vietnam’s Day of Persons with Disabilities and the Day of Vietnamese Ethnic Culture, the People's Committee of Gia Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, along with various local organizations this morning distributed 30 gift packages to visually impaired individuals and 15 gift packages to households of the Cham ethnic community, with a total funding exceeding VND30 million.

Representatives of the Fatherland Front Committee and various organizations from Gia Dinh Ward present 15 gift packages to households of the Cham ethnic community.

This initiative aims to support vulnerable individuals and minority ethnic groups in a meaningful way, in celebration of Vietnam's Day of Persons with Disabilities (April 18) and the Day of Vietnamese Ethnic Culture (April 19).

During this occasion, the Fatherland Front Committee and various organizations of the ward distributed 30 gift packages to visually impaired individuals and 15 gift packages to households of the Cham ethnic community, contributing to the enhancement of both material and spiritual living conditions, while also encouraging the preservation and promotion of ethnic cultural identity.

Additionally, the Fatherland Front Committee in the ward provided emergency assistance to one individual facing hardship. The Women's Union of the ward presented a seed milk maker to a visually impaired member, enabling her to have a means of livelihood, increase her income, and stabilize her life.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan