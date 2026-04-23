Ethnic minority community thrives through local government support

Local authorities consistently prioritize and nurture the material and spiritual well-being of Minh Thanh villagers

Situated approximately 90km from the city center, Minh Thanh Village in Hoa Loc Hamlet of Minh Thanh Commune no longer exhibits the isolation typical of a remote region, thanks to substantial advancements in infrastructure and the residents’ quality of life. This stands as a compelling testament to the municipality’s dedication to supporting ethnic minority communities, ensuring that absolutely no one is left behind.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Thanh Binh of the Minh Thanh Commune People’s Committee enthusiastically shared the transformative journey of this territory, which formerly belonged to Dau Tieng District. Prioritizing the welfare of ethnic minorities has constantly been the locality’s paramount policy.

Specifically, the local administration places a profound emphasis on providing a “fishing rod” rather than merely handing out “fish.” Moving beyond transient assistance such as complimentary health insurance cards, electricity subsidies, or festive gifts, the commune authorities proactively execute sustainable economic development solutions for the populace.

By forging robust connections between the locality and various enterprises, hundreds of Cham laborers have been successfully introduced to stable employment at regional production facilities. Notably, vocational training programs designed for rural workers under the novel scheme have unlocked genuine opportunities to fundamentally eradicate poverty.

Consequently, transitioning from a land fraught with difficulties, the entirety of Minh Thanh Village currently records a mere single impoverished household. This represents a profound source of pride in the ongoing journey to construct an advanced new rural landscape, a vision that both the government and citizens have tenaciously cultivated.

A visit to the Almuttaqin Mosque showed 77-year-old Imam Mach Amin, who couldn’t conceal his profound emotion and elation while recounting the village’s remarkable transformations. The residents’ livelihoods have undergone remarkably positive shifts owing to the meticulous care provided by local authorities, coupled with the enduring solidarity among fraternal ethnic groups.

“Since transitioning into citizens of the city bearing Uncle Ho’s name, the community has been exceptionally jubilant and inspired. The two-tier local governance model is operating seamlessly, ensuring that social welfare policies reach the populace far more rapidly and comprehensively. I consistently encourage our people to relentlessly strive in their labor and studies, and to preserve our vital solidarity, thereby proving ourselves worthy of the profound attention bestowed by the local government and our fellow ethnic compatriots,” Imam Mach Amin confided.

The radical transformation of this Cham village resides not solely in tangible physical infrastructure but also within the progressive mindset of each villager striving to overcome adversity. Sharing this profound elation is 66-year-old Sa Liem, one of the pioneering residents who initially established Minh Thanh Village.

Gazing out at the impeccably smooth asphalt road fronting his residence, he reminisced about the initial days plagued by pervasive deprivations. “Nowadays, the national power grid extends directly into our alleys, and there are spacious, modern schools for our descendants. When literacy leads the way, poverty inevitably retreats,” Mr. Sa Liem joyfully articulated.

The narrative of Minh Thanh Village transcends a mere economic development equation; it constitutes an invaluable cultural mosaic within the broader multi-ethnic tapestry. Here, inherent differences in customs don’t create a divide; conversely, they function as a powerful catalyst to mobilize comprehensive synergistic strength.

Cultural and artistic festivals, alongside sports tournaments organized by the commune, perpetually boom with the joyous laughter of both Kinh and Cham communities. The heartwarming image of Cham children eagerly heading to school, enveloped in the affection and protection of their teachers and peers, has become profoundly familiar. Students confronting disadvantaged circumstances are consistently and promptly aided through dedicated scholarship funds, strictly guaranteeing that no individual is left behind on their quest for knowledge.

The contemporary life of Minh Thanh villagers has evolved into a luminous symbol of solidarity, a brilliantly distinctive stroke that significantly enriches the municipality’s socio-cultural vibrancy.

By Duy Tran – Translated by Thanh Tam